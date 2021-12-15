ARLINGTON — Cedric Ware was voted Most Valuable Player for both offense and defense in leading the Westbrook Wildcats to a 72-66 win over the May Tigers in the Class 1A Division I State Six-Man Football Championship on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.
Ware rushed for 304 yards and seven touchdowns on 25 carries for Westbrook (11-4). He was also 1 for 1 passing for a nine-yard TD pass.
On defense, he had 12 tackles and forced two fumbles.
The Wildcats led 46-44 at halftime after Aiden Sullivan hauled in a 56-yard TD pass from Shammah Stark with four seconds on the clock in the second quarter. Jeremiah Ramirez kicked the extra point (two points in six-man). The Tigers had just taken a 44-38 lead with 16 seconds showing on Kaysen King's 41-yard pass from Blake Harrell.
May (14-1) went up 60-52 after TDs by Kaden Halk (2-yards) and Avery Williford (21-yards).
With 5:59 in the third, Ware scored the first of three straight TDs. Ware found the end zone on a seven-yard run with Ramirez adding the PAT to tie the game at 60-60 with 5:59 showing.
The Wildcats then attempted and recovered an onside kick. Westbrook took advantage and Ware scored on a 10-yard run for a 66-60 at 5:02.
Then with 38 seconds showing in the third, Ware found the end zone again from one-yard, for a 72-60 advantage.
May pulled within 72-66 at 8:32 of the fourth on Halk's eight-yard run. The Tigers almost tied the game with 11 seconds showing, but the ball was knocked out of the receiver's hands by a Wildcat defender.
Halk led May with 171 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, plus a TD receiving. Defensive he had 8.5 tackles.
The game attracted a crowd of 3,921.