TIOGA — Zak Hatcher rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another in a game called at the half due to the Six Man mercy rule, and Union Hill advanced in the Class 1A Division I playoffs with a 68-22 win over Bryson on Thursday at Bulldog Field.
Cristian Aguillon added two rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs (10-0). Lawton Flinn caught a TD pass, and he and Hatcher returned interceptions for scores.
Jonas Parish added an interception, and Logan Dunn recovered a fumble for Union Hill.
The Bulldogs will face either Abbott or Avalon next week.