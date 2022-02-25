No. 18 Trinidad held Neches without a field goal for the final 7:10 of the game to take a 54-44 win in the Class 1A area round on Friday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Trinidad jumped up 5-0 early, but Neches battled back to take a 10-6 lead. Trinidad led 16-15 after the first quarter.
With Neches leading 26-23 in the final minute of the first half, Trinidad got threes from Rokwon Womack and Julius Stevenson to lead 29-26 at halftime.
Trinidad took a 39-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neches got a drive from Roy Barrett in the first 50 seconds of the fourth quarter to cut the score to 39-38. That was the Tigers’ last field goal as the Trojans were able to pull away.
Umonte Brown hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half. He finished with 18 points. Rokwon Womack had 17 points. Stevenson scored 8 points with 15 rebounds. Colton Clark and Montez Shofner each had 4 points, and Kasey Womack added 3 points.
Roy Barrett led Neches with 20 points. Collin Morgan had 10 points, Coby Davilla 6, Mike Barrett 5 and Jonah Kincade 3.
Trinidad, coached by Troup’s Bo Martin, will face Abbott in the regional quarterfinals.