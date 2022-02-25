No. 18 Trinidad held Neches without a field goal for the final 7:10 of the game to take a 54-44 win in the Class 1A area round on Friday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.

Trinidad jumped up 5-0 early, but Neches battled back to take a 10-6 lead. Trinidad led 16-15 after the first quarter.

With Neches leading 26-23 in the final minute of the first half, Trinidad got threes from Rokwon Womack and Julius Stevenson to lead 29-26 at halftime.

Trinidad took a 39-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neches got a drive from Roy Barrett in the first 50 seconds of the fourth quarter to cut the score to 39-38. That was the Tigers’ last field goal as the Trojans were able to pull away.

Umonte Brown hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half. He finished with 18 points. Rokwon Womack had 17 points. Stevenson scored 8 points with 15 rebounds. Colton Clark and Montez Shofner each had 4 points, and Kasey Womack added 3 points.

Roy Barrett led Neches with 20 points. Collin Morgan had 10 points, Coby Davilla 6, Mike Barrett 5 and Jonah Kincade 3.

Trinidad, coached by Troup’s Bo Martin, will face Abbott in the regional quarterfinals.

 
 

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports