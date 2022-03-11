LaPoynor tried to rally, but couldn't overcome a fast start by Clarendon on Friday in a Class 2A UIL State Basketball Tournament semifinal in San Antonio.
The Bulldogs led by double digits early on en route to a 69-60 win over the Flyers before 3,977 fans at the Alamodome.
Clarendon (30-2) advances to meet Lipan (39-0) in the Class 2A state championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs are the defending state champions. Lipan defeated Mumford, 58-40, in the first semifinal.
The Flyers end their stellar season at 33-7.
"The first half was not what we wanted," LaPoynor first-year coach Jim Reid said. "Clarendon did an excellent job. They got up around 20. We challenged (our players) at halftime to play our style of basketball and they did. We got it down to five and had a couple of chances. I can't say enough about our players."
Kase Johnston, the Flyers' lone senior, had a double double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Others scoring for LaPoynor were Dijuan Whitehead (15), Cooper Gracey (10), Cort Reid (8), Mathew Driskell (6) and Evan Almeida (3).
Almeida added 11 rebounds, followed by Gracey (8), Reid (4), Johnston (3) and Whitehead (2). Gracey also had five assists, two blocks and four steals. Johnston had two blocks and four steals. Whitehead also had four steals.
Jmaury Davis led the Broncos with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Others scoring for Clarendon were Cayden D'Costa (16), LaMarcus Penigar (15), Jordan Herndon (6), Tyler Harper (3), Anthony Ceniceros (3) and Lyric Smith (2).
Smith added 11 boards.
In the first half, the Flyers shot 22% percent, but improved in the second half to 42% and 33% for the game.
The Broncos shot 34% in the first half and 35% in the second half for a game percentage of 34.7.
Clarendon scored the first seven points of the contest and never trailed. Johnston got the Flyers on the board with two free throws at 5:45 of the first quarter.
A jumper by Davis gave the Broncos a 19-point lead, 33-14, at 4:29 of the second quarter. Clarendon led by 18, 40-22, at halftime when Herndon hit two free throws with two seconds left in the second quarter.
The Broncos led by 19 three times in the third quarter, the last being 33-14 at 4:29.
The Flyers then started chipping away. Two free throws by Reid, followed by a 3-pointer by Whitehead and a layup from Driskell pulled LaPoynor within, 53-43, with seven seconds left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, consecutive layups from Johnston, Reid and Gracey got the Flyers within 61-56 with 3:39 remaining in the fourth quarter. That scoring streak was fueled by two Johnston's steals, a rebound by Reid and a steal from Gracey.
Twice the Flyers had possession to get closer, but turnovers halted the momentum.
Two free throws by Penigar with 2:10 showing moved the margin back to seven, 63-56, with 2:10 on the clock.
After the Broncos went up 65-56, a layup and two free throws by Gracey gave the Flyers a chance, down 65-60, with 37 seconds showing.
After a Clarendon turnover, Grace's 3-pointer didn't fall, but Whitehead rebounded. Whitehead's jumpred missed and the ball was knocked out of bounds, giving the Broncos the ball.
Davis made a layup, followed by a Davis dunk with five seconds on the clock for the final margin.
The Flyers were 17 of 29 at the free throw line and 3 of 22 from 3-point. The Broncos were 12 of 18 at the charity stripe and 5 of 23 from long distance.
STATE NOTES: The 1995 Class 2A state champion LaPoynor was honored Friday by UIL at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Team members include Josh Skipper, Travell Davis, Reggie Hall, Kevlin Henderson, Kevin Clark, Jammie Maze, Jeffery Tarrant, Dale Burk, Curtis Rust, Lucas Radar, Steven Eldridge, Derrick Williams, Shaun Hanks, Derrick Clark and Mark Williams. Dwayne Nichols was head coach and Don Tarrant was his assistant.