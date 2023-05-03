LONGVIEW — When a school changes head football coaches, that’s usually not a good sign for the assistant coaches.
Most new head coaches bring a staff with them. There may be a few holdovers from the previous staff, but an assistant coach is likely to only survive one, maybe two, coaching changes at one school.
But for Clarence McMichael, he defied that logic. Head football coaches came and went at Nacogdoches High School, and McMichael stayed through it all for a total of 38 years with Nacogdoches ISD and 42 years total in education.
McMichael was recently awarded the Kyle Preston Assistant Coach Award from the East Texas Coaches Association at the 2023 ETCA Hall of Honor Banquet on April 23 inside the Holiday Inn North Infinity Event Center.
“The assistant coach award that I received has to be the person that survives 13 head coaches and stayed at the same place all those years,” McMichael said. “I’ve been through a lot of head coaches. I’ve seen a lot of things changed. I’ve seen a lot of things that have been good and a lot of things that were bad, but I also learned a whole lot of things, which made me the person that I am today.”
From Sam Shields to Norman Cobb to Steve McCarty to Shirel Womack to Bob French to Ronnie Bell to Kendall Wheaton to Joey Wilson to Chuck Caniford to Bill Harper to Scott Ford to Bobby Reyes to Darren Allman, McMichael was there through it all.
Wilson and Harper were in attendance.
“There’s a lot of people I need to thank,” McMichael said. “Two people that kind of guided me were Joey Wilson and Bill Harper. Joey, I appreciate you coming, and Bill, I appreciate you coming.”
McMichael and his wife, Beverly, have two daughters, Iyhia and Eren.
“The biggest person who guided me in my career is my wife, Beverly,” McMichael said. “She had to stay at home and take care of the kids while I’m at the fieldhouse seven days a week.”
Michael also recognized his late father, Clarence “Bo” McMichael, who was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1984.
“He guided me through so many changes,” McMichael said. “He guided me and instructed me how to be a coach and how to be a good coach.”
Along with being an assistant football coach and a head track coach, McMichael also was the head softball coach at Nacogdoches from 1991-98, 1999-2004 and 2010-12. The Lady Dragons advanced to the state tournament in both 1999 and 2004.
“It wasn’t all about me getting there to state, it was about two people in my life,” McMichael said. “Without them, I don’t think I would’ve made it, and that’s my two daughters, Iyhia and Eren. There were my pitchers on those teams that we took to state. A lot of people aren’t fortunate enough to take two daughters to state, and I was one of those that was able to do that.”
Iyhia went on to be an All-American softball player at Mississippi State University and was the No. 1 draft pick in the National Pro Fastpitch league, where she played for the Akron Racers. She was the league’s first Player of the Year. She is now the head softball coach at Emerson High School in Frisco.
Eren went on to play basketball at Jacksonville State University. She now coaches at Pearson Middle School in Frisco.
McMichael closed his speech by saying, “Kyle Preston called me and told me about this award. It was a surprise to me, because I didn’t know I was that type. Evidently I was, and I appreciate it. Thank you very much. Go Dragons.”