DALLAS — Desmond Ridder had an upset stomach that briefly sent him to the injury tent. On the field, the Cincinnati quarterback was nothing but trouble for SMU.
Ridder ran for 179 yards on only eight carries and scored three touchdowns, including a 91-yarder in the fourth quarter. He also threw for 126 yards and a score to help No. 9 Cincinnati beat No. 16 SMU 42-13 on Saturday night in a showdown of unbeaten teams.
Cincinnati (4-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) played its first game since Oct. 3. The Bearcats had an open date the following weekend and then had their scheduled Oct. 17 home game against Tulsa moved to Dec. 5 because of positive COVID-19 cases at Cincinnati and the quarantining of athletes at the school.
Ridder completed 13 of 21 passes. He had scoring runs of 15, 32 and 91 yards, and threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Josh Whyle to open the scoring.
The 91-yard touchdown run down the left sideline, with no one ahead of him during the final 60 yards, gave Cincinnati a 35-13 lead with 4:26 to play and finally put away an SMU team that threatened to get back in the game earlier in the quarter.
Gerrid Doaks applied the finishing touch on the Bearcats' next possession with his 35-yard touchdown run with 2:03 left. Doaks ran for 105 yards on 20 carries, with another touchdown run of 1 yard.
Shane Buechele threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Rashee Rice, and Chris Naggar kicked field goals of 26 and 22 yards for SMU (5-1, 2-1). The Mustangs fell short of opening with six straight wins for the second straight season.
The Mustangs went into the game ranked fourth in total offense among FBS teams but were controlled by a Cincinnati defense that entered ranked 12th in defense. Buechele was averaging 342 passing yards per game, fifth in the FBS, but was held to 216 yards and threw his first interception since the season opener.
SMU averaged 42.6 points per game, seventh in the FBS, and had been held to a lowof 30 before Cincinnati came to town. The Mustangs were 7 for 20 on third downs and allowed five sacks.
"It's really hard against a really good defense to convert third-and-longs," Buechele said. "We were in the game until the middle of the fourth quarter, and then they ran away with it."
CROWD CONTROLLED
During SMU's previous home game, stadium security personnel ordered the student seating area on the lawn behind the south end zone vacated because of the lack of adherence to safety protocol related to COVID-19. On Saturday night, most of the patrons seated on the lawn remained within newly lined boxed areas. There was one announcement early reminding those fans of the protocols.
THE TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: The Bearcats joined Houston and Tulsa with 2-0 records atop the conference.
SMU: Top receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. and No. 1 running back TJ McDaniel were lost for the season to injury in the Oct. 3 win against Memphis. The Mustangs were able to make up for their absences last week in a 37-34 overtime win at Tulane but not against the Bearcats.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Hosts Memphis next Saturday.
SMU: Hosts Navy next Saturday.
___
Rice misses quadruple-doink FG, MTSU wins in double OT
HOUSTON — Asher O'Hara plowed through a defender at the goal line to score on a 14-yard keeper, lifting Middle Tennessee to a 40-34 victory over Rice in double overtime Saturday after the Owls missed a "quadruple-doink" field goal in OT that would have won the game.
The Blue Raiders (2-5, 2-3 Conference USA) needed last-gasp heroics twice in the final moments to get past Rice, which finally was playing its season opener after coronavirus issues caused seven previously scheduled games to be canceled or postponed.
Rice seemed on the brink of victory when Mike Collins, who went 18 for 35 for 242 yards and four touchdowns, led the Owls on an 83-yard drive to take a 34-31 lead with 34 seconds left in regulation. Collins hooked up with Austin Trammell for a 48-yard gainer when the drive appeared stalled and found Trammell both for the 20-yard score and then the two-point conversion.
Middle Tennessee was not out. Crews Holt kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired in regulation to knot the game at 34. The Blue Raiders went first in OT, but Holt missed a 50-yarder.
Rice again seemed on the verge of a win, but Collin Riccitelli's 40-yard FG try was partially blocked by Jalen Jackson and bounced four times off the goal posts — including the crossbar twice — before falling back onto the field.
Three plays later, O'Hara rolled left into the end zone for the game-winner.
___
Wilson leads No. 12 BYU past Texas State 49-14
PROVO, Utah — Zach Wilson threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 12 BYU to a 49-14 victory over Texas State on Saturday night.
Tyler Allgeier added 77 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Cougars. BYU (6-0) piled up 579 total yards and 30 first downs on its way to matching the team's best start since 2008. Fourteen different players caught a pass for the Cougars and 11 had at least one carry.
Brady McBride threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Bobcats. Texas State (1-6) fell to 0-9 against AP Top 25 teams after being held to 267 yards.
McBride completed all five of his passes on Texas State's opening drive, culminating in a wide-open 19-yard touchdown throw to Marcell Barbee, to briefly put the Bobcats ahead 7-0.
Wilson matched that efficiency on BYU's opening drive, completing all five of his passes and tacking on a pair of quarterback runs. The second one, a 10-yard sprint, helped set up a 4-yard scoring run by Lopini Katoa that tied it at 7.
Once Wilson warmed up, he and the rest of the BYU offense did not cool back down. Wilson put the Cougars ahead for good with a 33-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to Keanu Hill to cap BYU's second drive. The Cougars scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives to open a 28-7 lead.
Texas State finally got its first defensive stop when a snap went over Wilson's head and Hal Vinson recovered the ball at the BYU 10 with 3:54 remaining in the second quarter. Keenan Ellis batted away McBride's pass in the end zone on fourth down to keep the Bobcats from cashing in on the turnover.
BYU quickly turned the defensive stand into points. Wilson tossed a 45-yard dart to Dax Milne to extend the Cougars' lead to 35-7 just before halftime.