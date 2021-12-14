Longview rallied from an early 15-point deficit and then scored 11 straight points when the Lions pulled within three in the fourth quarter to register a 74-62 win over the Tyler Lions in a non-district basketball game at THS Gymnasium.
The Lobos improve to 9-7 on the season and return to the Rose City on Friday to face Tyler Legacy in a 5:30 p.m. contest. The Lions, who dropped their fourth consecutive game after winning six straight, got to 9-6. Tyler returns to play on Friday, traveling to Lancaster to face Wilmer-Hutchins at Cedar Valley College. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Tyler led 29-14 in the third quarter and pulled within 61-58 with three minutes showing. However, Longview scored 11 consecutive points to salt the game away in physical contest with a lot of talk going on including a double technical foul, plus a fan being asked to leave.
Kendall Mitchell led the Lobos with 20 points, followed by Jalen Hale (19 points) and Drew Ward (16). Chris Wilder led on the boards with 11, followed by Mitchell (7) and Hale (6). Ward and Mitchell each swished three 3-pointers with one by Hale, who was 11 of 15 at the free throw line.
Tyler was paced by Ashad Walker who scored 20 points, but fouled out with a technical foul in the fourth quarter as words were exchanged between Walker and Mitchell. The Lions were also assessed a technical on the bench in the fourth quarter.
Kyron Key had a double double for the Lions with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Jabari Harris, who scored 12 points, and Montrell Wade each had six boards.
Both teams had numerous turnovers with 25 miscues by the Lions and 23 by the Lobos.
Hale had four steals for Longview with CJ Gilliam, Tank Brooks and Harris swiping three apiece for the Lions.
Longview was 21 of 33 at the free throw line with the Lions never reaching the bonus in the second half. Tyler hit 7 of 13 at the charity stripe.
Others scoring for the Lions were Jamarcus Battee (6), Wade (4), Lamarcus Lamb (3), Marquette Martin (3), Gilliam (2) and Marquette Mosley (2).
Walker, Key and Harris each had two 3-pointer with Martin draining one.
The Lions were missing inside player Bryson Hill with a wrist injury.
Also scoring for Longview were Chris Head (7), Chris Wilder (7), Willie Nelson (3) and Campbell Williams (2).
The Lions led 21-12 after the first quarter and 36-35 at halftime. Longview outscored the Lions 17-7 in the deficit third, only made closer when Walker drained a trey with 8 seconds remaining in the period. Walker scored all seven points in the quarter for Tyler.
Derrick McFall scored 24 points to lead the Tyler to 79-62 win over the Lobos in the JV game. La’Zaydrian Hinton added 20 points as the JV Cubs stayed unbeaten on the season. Jace Sanford had a 11 points.
