Rusk’s season came to an end with a 6-5 loss to China Spring in the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals on Monday in Corsicana.
The game began on Saturday in Crandall. But after weather delays totaling nearly three hours, the teams resumed play on Monday at a new location with Rusk leading 4-3 in the top of the third inning.
After a lightning delay was called just less than an hour before first pitch the scheduled first pitch time of 7 p.m. on Saturday, the game eventually began just before 8:20 p.m.
Rusk scored two runs on no hits in the top of the first inning as China Spring committed three errors.
With two outs in the bottom of the first, JC Hughes had a three-run double to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead. Kolby Killough walked before JD Thompson punched out Trevor Black to end the inning.
Brett Rawlinson doubled with one out in the top of the second, and he scored on an RBI single by Will Dixon with two outs to tie the score at 3-3.
Thompson struck out Dean Hannah and Jase Garrett to start the bottom of the third. Brayden Faulkner hit a hard shot back to Thompson that knocked his glove off of his hand. Cage McCloud followed with a single before Thompson struck out Trace Necessary to end the inning.
Tarrant Sunday led off the top of the third with a walk and scored on a two-out single by Rawlinson. With a 1-1 count to Trey Devereaux, another lightning delay was called at 9:20 p.m. with Rusk lead 4-3 and two runners on base.
At 10:48 p.m., officials decided to delay the game until Monday.
When play resumed on Monday, Devereaux struck out to end the top of the third inning.
Thompson gave up a single to Hughes in the bottom of the third, but racked up three more strikeouts to keep the score at 4-3.
Rusk added to its lead in the top of the fifth. Sunday reached on an error, and Wade Williams singled before Thompson had an RBI double to make the score 5-3. With two on and no outs, McCloud got two strikeouts and a groundout to limit the damage.
The score remained at 5-3 until the bottom of the sixth inning. Thompson struck out Killough for the first out, but he had reached his pitch count limit.
The Vanderbilt signee’s day was done on the mound after 5.1 innings. He allowed three unearned runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks. Mason Cirkel took over.
Black doubled before Hannah walked, and Faulkner was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Garrett’s RBI single cut the score to 5-4 before and RBI single by McCloud tied the score at 5-5. Garrett then came in to score on an error to give the Cougars a 6-5 lead.
In the top of the seventh, McCloud got Sunday to pop out and Williams to ground out to Killough at short before a two-out single by Thompson kept the game going. Heston Kelly then flew out to center field to end the game.
Thompson and Rawlinson both had two hits with a double and an RBI for Rusk (17-13). Dixon had a single and an RBI, and Williams added a single.
McCloud led China Spring (28-8) with three hits, including a double. He also pitched up the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 4.1 innings.
China Spring advances to face Orangefield in the regional semifinals.
Rusk and China Spring also met in the regional quarterfinal round last year with Rusk winning 3-1 in 13 innings.
Rusk went on to the state tournament for the first time in program history. The Eagles defeated Sinton 6-3 in the semifinals before falling to Pleasant Grove, 2-1, in the Class 4A championship game.