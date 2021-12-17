ARLINGTON — Gilmer advanced to the Class 4A Division II state championship game for the second straight season and finished as a runner-up in both events at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.
The Buckeyes fell 31-7 against China Spring, one year after dropping a 70-14 decision to Carthage in the 2020 title contest.
“I felt like we were battling like crazy in the first half,” said Gilmer athletic director and head football coach Alan Metzel. “Missed on some opportunities that put us behind the eight ball. Hats off to China Spring.”
“These guys dared to come back,” he said of his program’s second straight state championship game advancement. “They did everything that we asked of them. They came back here and came up short, but I could not be more proud of the 2021 [Gilmer] Buckeyes.”
Gilmer had a hard time finding its groove in the season finale because it struggled with China Spring’s defense. The Buckeyes were limited to seven points for the first time since their 28-7 loss against Carthage on Sept. 24.
They were also held to 226 offensive yards on 56 plays, which included 136 passing yards and 90 rushing yards. That was another drop from their 480.13 total offensive yards per game in their first 15 contests of the season.
“They’re talented, so they gave us issues in the first half,” Metzel said of the China Spring defense that slowed down his Gilmer offense on Friday. “In the second half, we couldn’t get that first down. We couldn’t quite find the rhythm.”
Brandon Tennison completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts in the game for 136 yards, but was unable to find the end zone for a score.
Parker Gilow was on the receiving end of five of those passes, and finished with 71 yards. Rohan Fluellen led the team with six receptions, and earned 44 yards.
The teams battled to an early defensive battle. Gilmer received the opening kickoff and drove 58 yards during its 18 plays, but Jose Hernandez missed a 27-yard field goal attempt with 4:54 left in the first quarter.
China Spring then took over at its own 20-yard line and picked up 49 yards during its 13-play drive before Thomas Barr missed a 48-yard field goal with 11:09 left in the second period.
Gilmer started the game’s scoring with Ashton Haynes’ two-yard touchdown run. That wrapped up a six-play, 61-yard drive, and changed the score to 7-0 with 6:36 remaining in the second quarter.
Haynes finished the outing with 12 carries for 67 yards and a score. He also caught five passes for 21 yards.
China Spring immediately responded with a 10-play, 61-yard drive to make it a 7-7 game with 2:03 left in the first half. Major Bowden carried the ball on a three-yard touchdown run to tie the score.
Bowden finished with 34 carries for 191 yards and a trio of scores. He also completed eight of his 11 pass attempts for 28 yards.
Isaiah Williams finished with 23 receiving yards on a game-high seven receptions, and carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards.
Gilmer put itself in another position to score, but Hernandez’s 22-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the first half was blocked by China Spring’s defense and returned 86 yards by Gabe Watkins for a go-ahead Cougar touchdown to make it a 14-7 game at halftime.
China Spring then extended its lead to 17-7 during Barr’s 22-yard field goal with 7:25 remaining in the third quarter.
Bowden earned a 14-yard touchdown run with 8:25 left in the fourth period to make it a 24-7 game. He added a two-yard scoring rush with 4:52 remaining to help China Spring end the game on a 31-0 scoring streak.
China Spring closed out a perfect 16-0 season with Saturday’s win, capturing the program’s first state championship since the Cougars defeated Lexington (42-3) in the 1978 Class A championship game.
Gilmer ends the season with a 14-2 record.
The Buckeyes were playing in their eighth state title game, with wins coming in 2004 (3A DII, 49-47 over Jasper), 2009 (3A DI, 43-26 over Abilene Wylie) and 201 (4A DII, 35-25 over West Orange-Stark).
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS