Chapel Hill athletic director and head football coach Jeff Riordan announced on Twitter on Monday that Chapel Hill will receive a forfeit victory over Mabank this week due to COVID-19.
Chapel Hill will receive the maximum of 15 points for the game.
The sub-varsity games, seventh, eighth and ninth grades, along with junior varsity will be played as scheduled.
Chapel Hill (5-4, 2-3) is now off until Nov. 6 against Henderson.