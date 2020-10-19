Chapel Hill Helmet

Chapel Hill athletic director and head football coach Jeff Riordan announced on Twitter on Monday that Chapel Hill will receive a forfeit victory over Mabank this week due to COVID-19.

Chapel Hill will receive the maximum of 15 points for the game.

The sub-varsity games, seventh, eighth and ninth grades, along with junior varsity will be played as scheduled.

Chapel Hill (5-4, 2-3) is now off until Nov. 6 against Henderson.

