Chapel Hill’s Tyson Berry announced his commitment to San Diego State University to play football on Tuesday.
I’m Texas to CALI 😎🔥What’s up DAYGO LETS WORK🏈‼️🌴#2TATEM3NT pic.twitter.com/d7IOFSxSCd— Tyson Berry (@YoungBull2023) May 24, 2022
Berry, a Class of 2023 athlete, has been a three-year starter for the Bulldogs and helped them reach the Class 4A Division I state semifinals this past season.
As a freshman, Berry was 1 of 1 passing for four yards and a touchdown. He carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards and three touchdowns, and he caught 40 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns.
As a sophomore, Berry was 3 of 5 passing for 11 yards. He carried the ball 24 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and he had 29 receptions for 347 yards and four scores.
As a junior, Berry was 1 of 1 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown. He had 18 carries for 225 yards and three touchdowns, and he had 46 catches for 850 yards and nine touchdowns.
Defensively, Berry also had four career tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Berry is rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports.com. He also had offers from Air Force, Houston Baptist and Texas Southern.
Berry is also a standout on the basketball court. This past season, Berry averaged 14.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 steals per contest and was the All-East Texas Defensive Player of the Year. As a sophomore, he averaged 12.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game.
As a freshman, he averaged 10.1 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 steals per game and helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 4A Region II Tournament against Faith Family, which was led by current five-star Arkansas basketball signee Jordan Walsh.