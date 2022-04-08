Whenever the Chapel Hill Bulldogs had their backs against the wall in the Class 4A Region II semifinals on Friday, they often had an answer.
But in the ninth round of penalty kicks, Nevada Community’s Jesus Bermudez came up with the save to give the Braves a 3-2 victory (8-7 in penalty kicks) over the Bulldogs at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The game was scoreless at halftime before Alexis Alvizo scored for Community with 26:29 left in the game.
Chapel Hill had multiple chances at the equalizer, but Bermudez and the Braves’ defense continued to hold strong.
But with 2:41 on the clock, Chapel Hill senior Sael Suazo got the ball in the middle and fired a kick shot into the next to tie the score at 1-1.
Neither team was able to score again in regulation as the match went to overtime.
With the score still knotted at 1-1, Community had a corner kick, and the ball bounced off of one Brave and over to Colin Story, who scored the go-ahead goal with 1:38 left in the first overtime, putting Community ahead 2-1.
Just 31 seconds into the second overtime, Chapel Hill senior Armando Lugo — the team’s leading goal scorer after being injured for the entire season until Feb. 15 — scored his 20th goal of the season to tie the score at 2-2.
Community came back 18 seconds later with what appeared to be another goal, but an offsides call was made. The game eventually was sent to penalty kicks.
Both teams made their first three penalty kicks. Community made its fourth try, but Chapel Hill’s attempt was saved by Bermudez.
Chapel Hill freshman goalkeeper Lorenzo Sarmiento made several saves throughout the contest and then came through with a save of Sergio Avalos’ attempt on the fifth try to keep the match alive. Aram Mijares then put one in the net for the Bulldogs to force more penalty kicks.
Each team made three straight kicks with Oscar Lopez, Adolfo Tamayo and Samual Sandoval connecting for the Bulldogs.
After Angel Fonseca made a kick for the Braves, Jared Martinez’s was stopped by Bermudez to send Community (20-2-2) to the regional finals to take on Celina at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Stadium.
No matter how many times the Bulldogs got behind, they kept responding.
“That’s just our kids,” Chapel Hill head soccer coach Nathan Carroll said. “They fight hard. They’re going to play hard all game. I think we really had that focus, and we had some adversity with the wind and different things today.
“I’m proud of them. It was tough being down, but they just fought back. We’re the kind of team that can score quick and they just believed in that. We played a heck of a game, and I’m super proud of them. I hate that it happened the way it did. There’s only one team that’s going to be happy at the end of the year. It’s always tough to go out on PKs.”
Chapel Hill (19-6-1) will graduate eight seniors — Isaac Ortiz, Xzaiver Campa, Juancarlos Martinez, Ezequiel Delgado, Aram Mijares, Edgar Gutierrez, Armando Lugo and Adolfo Tamayo.
“This is a great group of seniors,” Carroll said. “They provided a ton of leadership. They were the heart and soul of our team. We will miss them next year. We’ve got some young guys too that know how to play, and there’s a lot of guys on the bench that are itching to get out there and play. We are excited to see what they can do next year.”