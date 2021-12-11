FRISCO — A 7-yard touchdown pass from Oscar Gordon III to Noah Baker with nine seconds remaining lifted No. 1 Austin LBJ to a 38-35 win over Chapel Hill in the Class 4A Division I semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Ford Center.
It was the second straight year the Jaguars came down to the wire against an East Texas team from East Texas.
On Dec. 11, 2020, it was an 18-yard field goal by Lindale’s Landon Love that sank LBJ in the state semifinals.
On Saturday — also Dec. 11 — the Bulldogs lined up for a 60-yard field goal from Adolfo Tamayo on the final play of regulation in an attempt to force overtime. Tamayo entered the game with seven made field goals on the season, including a long of 51 yards.
The kick fell short to end the Bulldogs’ season at 11-4.
“I’m super proud of these seniors,” Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan said. “This one hurts for me because I wanted to keep this family together one more week. But it had to end sometime. If it didn’t end tonight, it would end next Friday regardless. But for our senior class to come here three years ago and go 2-8 my first year and go 8-5 last year, and then a lot of people wrote us off, but they just kept believing and kept fighting and kept working.
“They battled adversity all year. And we’re champions. I told those guys when I get here in 2019, those that stay will be champions. They’re bi-district champs, area champs, quarterfinal champs and regional champs. I’m just very proud of them. They never quit. They fought the whole game. There were ups and downs this whole game. It was a rollercoaster of emotions. I’m just excited for what they did for this community.”
The win for LBJ sends an Austin ISD team to the state championship game for the first since 1973 when Austin Reagan lost to Earl Campbell and the John Tyler Lions. Reagan won state titles in 1967, ’68 and ’70.
Austin LBJ head coach Jahmal Fenner, whose 21-year-old son, Cameron, was killed on Nov. 23, said last year’s loss was a motivating factor for this season.
“It prepared us for this moment,” Fenner said. “That’s what experience is about, you get prepared for the moment.”
The Jaguars had a 28-7 halftime lead on Lindale last year before falling 31-28.
Austin LBJ went into halftime with a 26-21 lead on Saturday. The Bulldogs got a 71-yard touchdown run by Demetrius Brisbon with 45 seconds left in the third quarter and a 13-yard scoring run from Brisbon with 7:28 left in the game to take a 35-26 lead.
LBJ came down the field and answered with a 3-yard touchdown run by Sedrick Alexander with 5:57 to play. Brack Dyer tackled Gordon on the 2-point try.
Chapel Hill was forced to punt with 3:38 to play, and the Jaguars took over at their own 13-yard line. With the clock winding down, LBJ moved down the field and picked up a 3-yard run Gordon on fourth-and-2 from the Chapel Hill 27-yard line and less than a minute to play. On first-and-goal from the 7-yard line and 14 seconds on the clock, Gordon found Baker for the go-ahead score. The extra point was no good.
After a short kick of 17 yards, there was a 15-yard penalty on LBJ to set Chapel Hill up at the LBJ 43-yard line with three seconds to play, setting up the long field goal try.
“They’re talented, they’re fast, they’re athletic, they’re physical,” Fenner said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight. That’s what I prepared my team for all week, dog fight, dog fight, all four quarters. That’s all I preached.”
Alexander led LBJ with 33 carries 210 yards and three touchdowns. Gordon carried the ball 14 times for 115 yards, and he threw for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Cyronn Miller opened the scoring for LBJ with 9:13 left in the first quarter with a 12-yard run to make the score 7-0. The Bulldogs threw a pass to the end zone, but it was picked off by Trent Leary. Chapel Hill then forced a punt and then responded with a double pass that ended in a 57-yard pass from Deuce McGregor to Tyson Berry to tie the game.
LBJ added a 1-yard touchdown run by Miller with 2:16 left in the first quarter, and a 5-yard touchdown run by Alexander with 8:45 left in the second quarter made the score 20-7 after Samari Willis blocked the extra point.
Rickey Stewart and Alexander exchanged long scoring runs of 89 and 52 yards, respectively, before Brisbon’s 4-yard run with 39 seconds left in the half cut the score to 26-21.
Brisbon finished with 174 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Stewart had 112 yards and a score on 14 carries.
Dyer, Jatavion Watson, Daniel Waddleton and Izaya Brooks made numerous defensive plays for the Bulldogs.
LBJ (15-0) will meet Stephenville in the Class 4A Division I championship at 11 a.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
