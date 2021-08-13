NEW CHAPEL HILL — Wins and losses won’t be recorded for two more weeks.
What Friday night presented was a chance to get a first look against a different opponent.
For the Chapel Hill Bulldogs, that opponent was Van, as the Bulldogs played host to the Vandals for both teams’ first scrimmage of the 2021 football season.
“It was good,” Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan said. “It was a scrimmage, a glorified practice. It was our first time to get to go against somebody else. When you get in those situations, you figure out who is going to make plays. From practices, you really don’t know until you get in that game situation who is going to really make the plays and execute our offense and defense the right way. It was a great practice. We got a lot of people on film. Now, we get to go evaluate the film.
“There are some things we definitely have to clean up that wasn’t up to the standard that we have here. We turned the ball over once, and I don’t want to turn the ball over. A couple of times, receivers need to get up the field and get what we can in positive yards. We had a couple of penalties and stuff, early season stuff that you’re going to clean up before the season gets here.”
Van head coach Jared Moffatt also liked what he saw from his squad.
“It was good,” Moffatt said. “It’s the first time you play somebody beside yourself. And I don’t mind saying, our defense is usually pretty good. I hate going against our defense. I’m so tired of facing them, and I’m so glad to play somebody besides our defense. We saw some good things.
“These scrimmages, you’ve got guys back that you know can play. These scrimmages are really for the guys that you don’t know can play yet. We’ve got guys fighting for spots, so we saw a lot of good things. It’ll be good to evaluate the film.”
On the opening possession of the night, Van quickly moved down the field. Jackson Rainey connected with John Crow for a 46-yard completion to set up a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Bradshaw.
With the second-team offense in the controlled portion of the scrimmage, Chapel Hill got a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Both teams got to work on extra points and field goals — Chapel Hill with Adolfo Tamayo and Van with Eli Hartman. Chapel Hill also did some punt practice.
In the two live quarters, the only touchdown came from a 1-yard run by Chapel Hill’s JK Davis, one play after Tyler Jones threw a 13-yard strike to Tyson Berry.
DJ Williams had runs of 23 and 66 yards for the Bulldogs, and Samari Willis had a 24-yard run and two 11-yard carries.
“I thought our three running backs did a really good job,” Riordan said. “I was impressed after the first drive what our defense did. Our defense locked in. They went down and scored the first drive, made a good catch and a good throw, and that’s hard to defend. After that, we shut them down, and they didn’t get close again.”
Rainey completed 8 of 12 pass attempts on Friday for Van. Crow had three grabs for 69 yards, and Bradshaw made five catches for 50 yards.
“Offensively, we know Jackson Rainey is going to have to play good for us,” Moffatt said. “John Crow, our senior receiver playing out here on the outside, made some good plays. The running back spot is a big one for us, and we need some guys to step up.
“The defense as a whole played good. Beau Barton is about to have a great junior year; Garrett Florey at safety, also. They didn’t even play many snaps tonight, but those guys are going to be pretty good. Braydon Hullum is a new starter for us at linebacker, and he made some good play on defense.”
Chapel Hill will travel to Pittsburg for its final scrimmage on Thursday, while Van will host Grand Saline for a scrimmage on Friday.
Chapel Hill will open the season Aug. 27 at Greenville, and Van will play at Palestine in the season opener on Aug. 27.