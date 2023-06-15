Former Chapel Hill standout Kylei Griffin is transferring to Texas A&M to play softball.
Griffin spent her freshman season at the University of Louisiana.
Griffin, an infielder, played in 42 games and made 18 starts for the Ragin’ Cajuns. She hit .226 with 12 hits, two home runs, two doubles, 11 runs, dive RBIs and four stolen bases.
Griffin entered the transfer portal and announced Thursday on Twitter that she’s committed to Texas A&M with a note that read, “being home just means more.”
As a senior at Chapel Hill, Griffin hit .632 with eight home runs, 15 doubles, 24 runs scored and 32 RBIs. Griffin was 22 for 22 on stolen bases and struck out only twice in 77 plate appearances. She was the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas first-team selection.
As a junior, Griffin hit .567 with five home runs and was the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Offensive Player of the Year.
Griffin’s older brother, Khalan, is the starting running back for the Lamar University football team.