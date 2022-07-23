Chapel Hill's Kylei Griffin will play in the Second Annual Alliance All-Star Game powered by Under Armour on Sunday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium in Kokomo, Indiana.
The contest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
The All-Star Game will be held in conjunction with the 16U and 18U Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series (AFCS).
Forty of the top high school seniors from across the country will be featured in the game competing in front of a national audience. The athletes will be divided into two teams — Alliance National and Alliance American — and will battle in a 7-inning game, while over 180 16U and 18U teams will be in Kokomo for the AFCS.
Griffin, who will be on the American All-Star team, is the No. 12 overall rated player in the nation. The shortstop has signed with softball power University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
The infielder hit .632 with eight home runs, 15 doubles, 24 runs scored and 32 RBIs. Griffin was 22 for 22 on stolen bases and struck out only twice in 77 plate appearances.
Other Texans on the American team with Griffin include: catcher/first baseman Elizabeth Moffitt of Prosper (signed with Texas Tech); and outfielder Gabrielle Rawls of Spring (Texas Tech).
Griffin and Rawls are both on the Impact Gold Jackson club team.
Texans on the National team include: second base/shortstop/outfielder Avery Hodges of Richmond (Oklahoma); SS/OF D’Auna Jennings of Houston (Duke); 1B/SS/OF Haidyn Sokoloski of Flower Mound (Oklahoma State); OF Keely Williams of Cibolo (Texas A&M); 2B/SS/OF Leighann Goode of San Antonio (Texas) and OF Mihyia Davis of Lovelady (Louisiana-Lafayette).
Baylor signee Rylee Crandall of Artesia, New Mexico, is on the National team. She is a pitcher.
Last year, the inaugural Alliance All-Star Classic put on a show for the live fans and the more than 43,000 fans who tuned into ESPNU.
The Alliance Fastpitch’s mission is “to unite the fastpitch community and deliver value to our fastpitch athletes and coaches through the collaboration of resources on and off the field.”