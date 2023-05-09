Chapel Hill senior Adrian Mumphrey signed to play basketball at McMurry University.
Mumphrey was a first-team all-district selection for the Bulldogs as a senior. He averaged 13.7 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game.
As a junior, Mumphrey averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game.
As a sophomore, Adrian Mumphrey was a first-team All-District 15-3A selection at White Oak.
McMurry competes in the American Southwest Conference with Mary Hardin-Baylor, UT Dallas, East Texas Baptist, Hardin-Simmons, Concordia, LeTourneau, Sul Ross State, Ozarks and Howard Payne.