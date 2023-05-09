Chapel Hill senior Adrian Mumphrey signed to play basketball at McMurry University.

Mumphrey was a first-team all-district selection for the Bulldogs as a senior. He averaged 13.7 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game.

As a junior, Mumphrey averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game.

As a sophomore, Adrian Mumphrey was a first-team All-District 15-3A selection at White Oak.

McMurry competes in the American Southwest Conference with Mary Hardin-Baylor, UT Dallas, East Texas Baptist, Hardin-Simmons, Concordia, LeTourneau, Sul Ross State, Ozarks and Howard Payne.

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 23rd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past five years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed