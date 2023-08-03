Chapel Hill knew the 2022 volleyball season would be a challenge.
With Allison Irvin in her first year as the head coach of the Lady Bulldogs, the team finished with an overall record of 7-27 and 2-10 in District 17-4A.
Entering the 2023 season, the Lady Bulldogs will look to win more than two district games in a season for the first time since 2018.
“We’ve had a complete culture change from last year,” Irvin said. “Last year, you come in the fall and you really know your girls or how they handle adversity and their work ethic. So we went through that season and worked hard during the offseason building that new culture of high standards and high expectations. We have a group of girls that works their tails off every day that they’re on the court.”
Irvin was joined by seniors Tierra Borel, Mersaydez Lewis, Kazlyn Houston and Landry Binning at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“My goal is for us to do well in our district,” Borel said. “We’re a lot better together as a team this year.”
“I think it will be a more exciting environment with our team,” Lewis said. “I’m very excited to see how we put for during a game. For us to be more successful, I feel like our strategy has gotten better, and our team has bonded together, so we have to put it all together and hopefully go to the playoffs.”
“I feel like making the playoffs would be a big one for us, at least getting to the first round,” Houston said. “Everybody is pushing with their best effort.”
“We want to do better than last year and years previous,” Binning said. “We’ve put in so much work and effort this year, so I see it playing off well for us and trying to make a playoff run hopefully.”
Chapel Hill will host Jacksonville in the 2023 season opener at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.