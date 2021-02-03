NEW CHAPEL HILL — With two gold balls on the table signifying their playoff victories this season, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs had three players sign to compete in college on Wednesday morning.
“This is the floor now,” Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan said. “This is icing on the cake for a great year. We hope to build on it next year.”
Quarterback Cameron Ford signed to play for Southern University Shreveport. Defensive back Jahade Adams signed to play for Kilgore College. Wide receiver/defensive back Amorrian “Bam” Ford signed to play for Hardin-Simmons University.
Cameron Ford, who returned to Chapel Hill from John Tyler for his senior season, was 134 of 250 for 2,564 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 1,515 yards and 19 touchdowns on 188 carries to help lead the Bulldogs to eight wins and the third round of the postseason.
“Cam is just a dynamic playmaker, somebody that can throw it deep and accurate and somebody that can break tackles and hurt you in the run game,” Riordan said. “He’s a hard worker with good character.”
Cameron will join a program led by former Tyler Junior College head football coach Danny Palmer.
“Coach Palmer and I go way back,” Riordan said. “He’s gotten one of my quarterbacks before, and they’re very similar. Coach Palmer is going to utilize Cam’s strengths for sure. Cam is a definite steal for them.”
Cameron said Palmer and the program were very intriguing.
“When I first talked to him, he made me feel like family,” Ford said. “He welcomed me with open arms. We just made a bond from right there.”
Also signing on Wednesday was Cameron’s cousin, Amorrian.
“It feels great having a family member signing beside me,” Cameron said.
As of Monday, Amorrian was committed to Iowa Wesleyan University but pivoted to Hardin-Simmons on Tuesday.
“It felt like family,” Amorrian said. “The whole coaching staff showed me a lot of love, so I felt like it would be a really good experience for me.”
Playing college football was something Amorrian said he couldn’t have even imagined.
“It’s crazy to me,” he said. “I would never think it. I just started playing football two years ago.”
Riordan said Amorrian will be an asset to the Cowboys due to his ability to play multiple positions.
Amorrian caught nine passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns. He had three receptions for 153 yards and three scores in the season opener. He also finished with 34 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Amorrian said he wants to major in fitness recreation and sports management.
Adams said that playing college football was something he had dreamed for and felt that Kilgore College was the right fit.
“It’s a dream come true,” Adams said. “This is my only year playing varsity football. Last year, I strained my Achilles and was out three months. This year, I just put the work in and kept pushing myself.”
Adams had 37 tackles and two interceptions.
“They’re getting a lockdown corner with unbelievable speed,” Riordan said. “I look for Jahade to probably qualify in some event at the state track meet this year.”
Adams said he wants to be a veterinarian or get into mechanical engineering.
Akimba Johnson, who handles the recruiting for Chapel Hill, said that it is very rewarding to see the trio get the opportunity to play at the next level.
“I’m very excited for these guys,” Johnson said. “These three schools, they’re getting three hard-working young men, and they’re going to represent East Texas and the Chapel Hill community really well.”
