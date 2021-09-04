NACOGDOCHES — In a rematch of last year’s playoff game, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs, behind an air attack and defense, took care of business again on Friday night.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-0 on the season with a 35-15 victory over Livingston at Homer Bryce Stadium on the Stephen F. Austin State University campus.
In the 2020 bi-district playoffs, Chapel Hill defeated the Lions, 49-37.
CH junior quarterback Tyler Jones hit on 14 of 24 passing attempts for 336 yards and four touchdowns.
Bulldog junior receiver Llonzo McGregor caught five passes for 150 yards and a touchdown, while fellow junior Tyson Berry grabbed three passes for 71 yards and a TD.
Samari Willis (2-68) and Ahstin Watkins (2-40) also found the end zone.
In the rushing department, Willis led with 32 yards and a TD on three attempts with Kevin Brooks adding 29 yards on four carries. Jones had 19 yards on two totes.
Daniel Waddleton, Nathan Wells and Keviyan Huddleston each had sacks for CH.
Brack Dyer led the Bulldogs with 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss. JK Davis, JaTavion Watson and Devin Howland all had eight tackles. Solomon Macfoy defended six passes with Izaya Brooks causing a fumble and recovering a fumble. Huddleston also caused a fumble and had two TFL.
The Bulldogs held the Lions to 80 yards rushing.
Adolfo Tamayo was 3 for 3 on extra points.
Chapel Hill (2-0) visits Hallsville (0-2) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Sept.10. The same night Livingston (1-1) visits Orangefield (2-0) for a 7 p.m. kick.