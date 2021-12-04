The Chapel Hill Bulldogs will take on the No. 1 Austin LBJ Jaguars in the Class 4A Division I semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Center in Frisco.
Chapel Hill (11-3) advanced with a 31-14 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville on Friday, and Austin LBJ (14-0) took a 45-25 win over Fredericksburg on Saturday.
Austin LBJ’s last loss was Dec. 11, 2020, to Lindale, 31-28, in the state semifinals.
The winner between Chapel Hill and Austin LBJ will advance to take on either Stephenville or Wichita Falls Hirschi in the Class 4A Division I championship game at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
