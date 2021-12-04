Chapel Hill vs. LCM 128.JPG
Deuce McGregor makes a touchdown grab against Little Cypress-Mauriceville Friday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium.

 Jessica T. Payne

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs will take on the No. 1 Austin LBJ Jaguars in the Class 4A Division I semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Chapel Hill (11-3) advanced with a 31-14 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville on Friday, and Austin LBJ (14-0) took a 45-25 win over Fredericksburg on Saturday.

Austin LBJ’s last loss was Dec. 11, 2020, to Lindale, 31-28, in the state semifinals.

The winner between Chapel Hill and Austin LBJ will advance to take on either Stephenville or Wichita Falls Hirschi in the Class 4A Division I championship game at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports