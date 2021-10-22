Chapel Hill shook the demons that have been plaguing its football team for nearly a month, securing a 50-22 win over Mabank to overcome a three-game losing skid.
The Bulldogs were able to see success Friday night due to freshman quarterback Demetrius Brisbon finding comfort within the offense. After throwing an interception on the first play from scrimmage, Brisbon was automatic in throwing and running the football. Brisbon fed the ball to all of his receivers, literally, giving all four starting wide receivers touchdowns on the night.
The defense did its job as well, forcing four three-and-outs on the Panther offense as well as recovering two fumbles, one by Keviyan Huddleston for a 33-yard touchdown before the half to give the Bulldogs a 37-0 lead at the break.
Head coach Jeff Riordan allowed the younger players to go in for some valuable reps at the start of the fourth quarter.