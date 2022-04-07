Chapel Hill’s run to the Class 4A Region II Tournament included getting some revenge on the way.
Paris entered last Friday’s regional quarterfinal not only as the No. 1-ranked team in the state, but the Wildcats had ended the Bulldogs season in the same round a season ago, 3-1.
This time around, Armando Lugo scored two goals as Chapel Hill took the 2-1 victory, handing Paris its first loss of the season.
“It felt pretty good to take our revenge on them and get them back,” Lugo said.
Aram Mijares had an assist in that game.
“It felt so amazing,” Mijares said. “I’ve been looking for to it ever since we lost to them. It also felt amazing because we beat the No. 1 team in the state.”
Chapel Hill head coach Nathan Carroll said his team was locked in from the beginning.
“It was definitely a great win,” Carroll said. “I like that we came out and were really focused. All week in practice, we kind of had a chip on our shoulder from that game last year. It was a hard one to lose. I was really proud of the way we responded. I felt like we played a really great game Friday night.”
Chapel Hill (19-5-1) will now take on Nevada Community (20-2-1) in the Class 4A Region II semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
It’s Chapel Hill’s first trip to the regional tournament since 2018.
“It’s very exciting due to the fact that freshman year, we lost in the first round, 5-0. Sophomore year, we didn’t finish the season due to COVID. And then last year, we unfortunately lost to the team that we beat in the third round this year,” Mijares said.
Carroll was in his first year as an assistant coach at Chapel Hill during that 2018 run, and he’s currently in his third season as the head coach of the Bulldogs.
“This senior group, they’ve done a great job leading us,” Carroll said. “I tell the guys a lot that great teams lead themselves, and the coaches kind of manage the game. It keeps everybody focused, and it’s really what the seniors have bought into. The theme of family is huge here. A lot of these seniors have been starters or captains on varsity for three or four years. They’ve got a ton of experience, and they’ve done a really good job of leading this group and helping keep focus.”
On the field, taking care of the ball has been a major factor for the Bulldogs.
“I think we’re a really good possession team,” Carroll said. “That’s one thing we pride ourselves on is good passing and possessing the ball. If they don’t get the ball, they can’t score and they can’t win.
“We had a bunch of injuries early. A few seniors got hurt and we had to move a bunch of JV guys up. They’ve done a really good job. We finally got them healthy, and I think that’s kind of an extra spark up top that helps us finish games.”
Lugo got hurt in December and missed a large chunk of the season. He returned on Feb. 15 and has a team-high 19 goals in nine games. He’s scored in every game he has played and has scored at least two goals in all but one game he has played. Lugo has scored exactly two goals in all three playoff games, and he had a four-goal performance in the regular season finale against Van.
Mijares has 10 goals and 20 assists.
Both Lugo and Mijares are seniors. Other seniors are Isaac Ortiz, Xazaiver Campa, Juancarlos Martinez, Ezequiel Delgado, Azael Ramirez, Edgar Gutierrez and Adolfo Tamayo.
Sophomore Sael Suazo has 10 goals and 11 assists.
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face either Kilgore or Celina in the Class 4A Region II championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.