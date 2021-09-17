NEW CHAPEL HILL — The No. 5 ranked Chapel Hill Bulldogs continued to display dominance in Friday’s 59-21 homecoming win over the Center Roughriders (0-4) at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs (4-0) jumped out to a quick 28-0 start following their powerful start on all three phases of the game.
The Bulldogs were physical on both sides of the ball in the trenches, but it was the Bulldogs’ secondary lead by senior Solomon Macfoy that was everywhere for head coach Jeff Riordan’s defense.
Macfoy finished the game with 12 tackles and three deflections, making it a no-fly zone. Macfoy also scored a receiving touchdown on a trick play from receiver Tyson Berry.
Chapel Hill gave up a touchdown to end the first half but quickly regained momentum out the gates in the second half. The Bulldogs came up with a big stop on defense to force a turnover on downs, which helped them sail to a victory on homecoming night.
Chapel Hill junior quarterback Tyler Jones acted as a dual-threat quarterback Friday night, using his legs to get himself out of trouble while spreading the wealth to all his receivers, getting everyone in the offense involved to build confidence going into the second half of the season.