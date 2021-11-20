The Chapel Hill Bulldogs continued their late season surge with a 51-27 victory over Freeport Brazosport on Friday in a Class 4A Division I area football playoff game at Randall Reed Stadium in Porter.
The Bulldogs (9-3) won their fourth consecutive contest and will now face district rival Kilgore (11-1) in regionals, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26 at Christus Trinity Mother Rose Stadium in Tyler. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is scheduled for 8 p.m. Kilgore handed CH its last loss, a 41-20 decision on Oct. 15 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Chapel Hill totaled 37 points in the middle two quarters to take control of the game with the Exporters (5-6).
The Bulldogs rushed for 273 yards, led by Ricky Stewart with 101 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and Tyler Jones (2 carries, 91 yards). Samari Willis added 26 yards and a TD on three totes.
Quarterback Demetrius Brisbon hit on 6 of 13 passing attempts for 119 yards and two touchdown passes. Brisbon added 50 yards and a TD on eight attempts on the ground.
Llonzo McGregor was 1 for 1 passing for 33 yards and a TD.
Tyson Berry had three catches for 68 yards with Ahstin Watkins (2-46) and McGregor (2-38) adding receptions.
Adolfo Tamayo was 4 of 4 on PATs and added a field goal. Jayvin Mayfield caught a two-point conversion pass.
Leading tacklers for CH were Solomon Macfoy (7), Willis (7), Devin Howland (7), Corey Johnson (7), JK Davis (6), Jatavion Watson (6) and Daniel Waddleton (6). Willis and Howland had sacks.
Macfoy and Izaya Brooks each had interceptions with Ladainian Mosley recovering a fumble and causing a fumble. Keviyan Huddleston also caused a fumble.
Paul Woodard led the Exporters with 138 yards and two TDs on 26 carries. Randon Fontenette added 71 yards and two TDs on 18 carries. Fontenette hit on 6 of 15 passing attempts for 72 yards and two interceptions.
The teams were tied 7-7 after the first quarter and Chapel Hill took a 28-21 halftime lead. Then the Bulldogs outscored the Exporters 16-0 in the third period for a 44-21 advantage.
The winner of the Chapel Hill vs. Kilgore game advances to the quarterfinals to face either Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville (10-2) or El Campo (11-1). Those two clubs are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.