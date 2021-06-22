In a partnership with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Suddenlink, Chapel Hill received personalized commemorative issues of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine on Tuesday morning.
The magazines were handed out to the Bulldogs on Tuesday at Bulldog Stadium.
The cover of the magazine shows the Bulldogs in the middle of their field surrounding the CH logo. Inside, there is a page with photos of both Chapel Hill state championship teams in 1989 and 2011, along with the 2021 season schedule. There is also a Q&A with Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan.
Chapel Hill, which went 8-5 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs in 2020, will open the 2021 season Aug. 27 at Greenville. The Bulldogs will then take on Livingston in a playoff rematch Sept. 3 at Stephen F. Austin’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.
