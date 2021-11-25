NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill is in a familiar situation — in the third round of the playoffs on a Friday night Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium against a District 9-4A Division I foe.
“It will be exciting, similar to last year. We just hope there’s one difference,” Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan said.
Last year, it was Lindale that stood across from the Bulldogs at Rose Stadium. On Friday, it will be Kilgore.
The game is set to kickoff at 8 p.m.
Chapel Hill’s journey has been similar to a season ago. The Bulldogs got off to a strong start, had some losses midseason and then got on a roll at the end of the regular season and into the playoffs.
The 2020 journey came to an end with a 36-7 loss to Lindale on Nov. 27.
The Bulldogs opened this season with five straight victories before a 36-14 loss to Lindale.
The following week, Chapel Hill got down 23-0 at halftime and had its starting quarterback quit during the game. Freshman Demetrius Brisbon took over and led a furious comeback with 150 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in the second half as the Bulldogs fell 30-27.
Brisbon’s first varsity start came the following week against Kilgore, and Kilgore won 41-20.
“I think we played Kilgore a tough game last time,” Riordan said. “The score didn’t show it. We had five opportunities in the red zone and had 6 points in the first half. We had a young quarterback making his first varsity start, and we just didn’t execute. We didn’t make plays when we needed to make plays. And Kilgore is a dang good football team. They’re really really good. There’s a reason why they’re playing in the third round and ranked in the top five in the state.
“We’ve played three bad quarters of football this year. If we take away those three bad quarters, we’re in a totally different situation with our win-loss record, in my opinion.”
Following that loss, Chapel Hill has won four straight games, including playoff victories over Vidor (25-20) and Brazosport (51-27).
Brisbon has thrown for 812 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he’s rushed for a team-high 928 yards and nine touchdowns.
“All the hard work I put into it and the time I dedicated has paid off,” Brisbon said. “I knew when (the starting quarterback) went down, I felt like I was the man that had to step up.”
Brisbon isn’t the only freshman making an impact for the Bulldogs. Ricky Stewart is second on the team with 389 rushing yards and has two touchdowns on 45 carries. Against Brazosport, Stewart rushed for 101 yards and a score on 11 carries.
“That group of freshmen is pretty special,” Riordan said. “We took their two best players, and they still went undefeated and beat everybody pretty good. They’re used to being successful, and they’re use to winning. They’re going to give us effort, and they’re going to make plays. It’s no different with Ricky and Demetrius. The moment is never too big for either of them. They’re freshmen, but they’re not normal freshmen. They’re special. And they’re also surrounded by a very good supporting cast.”
Chapel Hill (9-3) will now take on a Kilgore team that is 11-1.
“They don’t have a weakness,” Riordan said. “I think they do everything well. That’s what makes them such a good football team. There’s nothing you can look on film and just exploit. The team that wins will be the team that doesn’t make mistakes and doesn’t turn the ball over. I think we’re pretty equal in terms of talent. It’s going to come down to who executes. In the first game, they executed, and we didn’t.”
Chapel Hill is ready for the rematch.
“We know what they can do. All we have to do is stop it now,” senior safety/running back Samari Willis said. “If we are executing on offense, and the defense is making plays, we’re tough to beat.”
The winner will advance to face either Little Cypress-Mauriceville or El Campo.