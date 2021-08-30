If you’re a coach scheduling Chapel Hill for season openers, it’s safe to assume there are going to be offensive fireworks — at least from the Bulldogs.
In Jeff Riordan’s first season at the helm, the Bulldogs opened the 2019 season with a 42-0 win over Crandall. They followed that up with a 65-33 victory over Splendora in the 2020 opener.
On Friday night at Greenville, the Bulldogs were at it again. Chapel Hill jumped out to a 34-9 halftime lead on the way to a 63-36 win. Greenville scored 20 of its points in the fourth quarter.
With junior Tyler Jones as the new signal caller for the Bulldogs, it didn’t take long for Jones to start putting up big numbers. Jones was 13 of 15 for 330 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also carried the ball three times for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Ilonzo “Deuce” McGregor caught four of those passes for 209 yards. The touchdowns went to junior Tyson Berry, senior Solomon Macfoy and sophomore Jayvin Mayfield.
Freshman Demetrius Brisbon Jr. was 4 of 4 passing for 38 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for a team-high 68 yards. The Bulldogs had nine different ball carries combine for 301 yards on 35 carries.
The victory moved Chapel Hill to No. 9 in the Class 4A Division I top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings released on Monday.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Friday for a 2020 playoff rematch against Livingston. The game will be at 7:30 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.
Chapel Hill took a 49-37 win over Livingston in the opening round of the playoffs last season at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney.
Livingston opened the season with a 45-20 win over Houston Concordia Lutheran. Damian Ruiz accounted for six touchdowns. He was 8 of 10 passing for 207 yards and four touchdowns, and he carried the ball seven times for 79 yards and two scores. Julian Gardner and Willie Fagan both had three catches and two touchdowns, Gardner for 54 yards and Fagan for 99 yards.