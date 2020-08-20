NEW CHAPEL HILL — Head coach Jeff Riordan talked to his Chapel Hill Bulldogs about having a chip on their shoulder following the team’s lone scrimmage against Pittsburg on Thursday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The scrimmage was four live 12-minute quarters, and Chapel Hill escaped with a 28-21 victory.
“I think we have to have a why,” Riordan said. “I keep grinding into them that you have to love this sport to be great at it. It’s tough to come out here in the heat and beat on each other for weeks. We finally got to face somebody with a different color jersey, a different team, a different school. They’ve just got to find a reason why they do this. If they don’t have a chip on their shoulder, find that reason why, we’re not going to get better. If they can, we’re going to get better every day.”
Chapel Hill got the ball first and was forced to punt.
Pittsburg responded with a 4-yard touchdown run to take an early 7-0 lead.
With 12 seconds left in the first quarter, Cameron Ford connected with sophomore Tyson Berry for a 35-yard touchdown pass.
On Pittsburg’s next possession, Amorrian “Bam” Ford came up with the interception.
Later in the second quarter, Cameron Ford threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to his younger brother, Jordan Ford, to give the Bulldogs a 14-7 halftime lead.
Pittsburg tied the score at 14 in the third quarter with a 27-yard run. Chapel Hill answered just more than a minute later with a 58-yard run by JK Davis. Tyson Berry then had a 50-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 28-14 lead.
Pittsburg had a touchdown pass with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
On the final drive of the night, a pass interference allowed Pittsburg one final attempt at the tie with no time on the clock. The pass was incomplete in the end zone to allow the Bulldogs to finish the scrimmage with more points on the scoreboard.
“I think offensively we did some good things up front, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Riordan said. “We’ve got to get dominant up front. There were some bright spots on offense — Tyson, Cameron Ford and Jordan Ford made some plays. I would like for our running backs to get more involved.
“Defensively, I thought Bam made some good plays. I think some guys have to step up on defense. We’ve got to get better at filling our gaps and executing the scheme that Coach (Audie) Jackson is putting in front of them. I didn’t like the fact that Pittsburg scored as much as they did and moved the ball as much as they did. We’ve got to fix that stuff. We’ll watch them film and get that stuff corrected and go back to work next week.”
Berry, a sophomore, had runs of 50, 28 and 23 yards and had a touchdown run and touchdown catch.
Cameron Ford, who played at John Tyler last season, threw two touchdown passes.
Chapel Hill, which went 2-8 last season, will host Splendora in the season opener on Aug. 28.
