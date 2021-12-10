FRISCO — Chapel Hill is no stranger to being the underdog.
This is the second straight season the Bulldogs entered the postseason as the fourth-place team in District 9-4A Division I.
Last year, the Bulldogs picked off two teams before falling in the third round. This year, the Bulldogs picked off district champion Vidor and Brazosport before a rematch with District 9-4A Division I champion Kilgore. Chapel Hill knocked off Kilgore 41-35 in double overtime and then defeated Little Cypress-Mauriceville 31-14 last week to advance to the Class 4A Division I state semifinals.
“We’re the fourth-place team in this district, so that says a lot about the district,” Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan said. “It’s definitely a tough district. We’ve been with our backs against the wall having to get in the playoffs the last two years, and then we start knocking out a bunch of No. 1 seeds. It’s a testament to the competition in East Texas. Every week is a challenge.”
Up next for the Bulldogs (11-3) is No. 1 Austin LBJ (14-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Center in Frisco.
“It’s the final four,” Riordan said. “It’s the top four teams in the state of Texas. Everybody is the champion of their region. LBJ is an undefeated team that is No. 1 in the state for a reason. They are a very talented team. Coach (Jahmal) Fenner does a great job with those guys and has a great plan, and they’re coached up really well. They’ve got a bunch of playmakers.
“It’s going to be a tough game for us, which is typical when you get to this point. The team that shows up and is on fire, doesn’t make mistakes, protects the football and makes plays when it counts, that’s going to be the team that moves on.”
“We’ve faced tough teams before,” junior Deuce McGregor said. “We don’t really look at as they’re undefeated. We’re just going to go into it like it’s a normal game. We know what we have to do to get the job done to win.”
LBJ is in the state semifinals for the second straight year after losing to Lindale in the same round a season ago. The Jaguars are averaging 50.5 points per game and scored 90 points in a win over Lampasas this season.
On Nov. 23, Fenner’s 21-year-old son, Cameron, was killed. Later that week, the Jaguars took a 68-24 win over Boerne. LBJ followed that up with a 45-25 win over Fredericksburg last week.
The Bulldogs know this is their biggest challenge yet, but they will look to a defense that is coming off a dominant performance to slow down the high-powered LBJ attack.
“Our defense has been on all year,” Riordan said. “They’ve kept us in it even when we were struggling offensively. We’ve got a lot of leaders over there. It’s a senior-heavy defense. It’s guys that know the system and are good at football. Coach (Craig) McFarlin and the defensive staff have done a great job of prepping them week in and week out.”
Senior Brack Dyer leads the Bulldogs with 165 tackles.
“I’ve always dreamed about this,” Dyer said. “It feels great that we’ve actually achieved this kind of stuff. We’ve just got to keep our heads up and finish strong.”
The winner of Saturday’s game will face either Stephenville or Wichita Falls Hirschi in the Class 4A Division I championship at 11 a.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Stephenville and Hirschi played Friday night at the Ford Center.