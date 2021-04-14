NEW CHAPEL HILL — Two Chapel Hill girls basketball players signed to play in college on Wednesday in the Chapel Hill High School library.
Alexis Calderon is going right down the road to Kilgore College, while Tierney Minor is headed to Bethany College in Lyndsborg, Kansas.
Calderon averaged 16.3 points, 6.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game in her first year with the Lady Bulldogs.
“They’re getting a go getter, a girl that’s going to step in and go right way,” Chapel Hill head coach Tony Riley said. “She can distribute the ball and can score at a high level. They’re getting a sleeper for sure. Her ceiling is sky high, and she will play at the Division I level.”
Calderon previously played at Henderson and Jacksonville before going to Chapel Hill for her senior campaign. Now, she will join a Kilgore team that plays in arguably one of the toughest junior college conferences in the country — Region XIV.
“I’m ready,” Calderon said. “I don’t think it’s fun to play basketball without being able to compete. So if I can compete at the highest level and then go D-1 after, that’s the plan. That’s what I’m doing this for.”
Calderon said she plans to pursue a business degree.
Minor will take a defensive approach with her to Bethany College.
“I can pretty much lock up anybody I guard,” Minor said.
Her coach agrees.
“They’re getting an extremely hard worker and a raw talent. She can guard positions one through five. She’s going to continue to grow and blossom and turn into something really special.”
Minor said she wants to become a basketball coach following her playing career.