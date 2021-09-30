After getting its first playoff win since 2014 and going three rounds deep in the postseason in 2020, expectations were high entering the 2021 season for Chapel Hill.
The Bulldogs have responded by starting the season 5-0 and winning their games by an average margin of 28 points and jumping up to No. 4 in the Class 4A Division I state rankings.
“I think it’s a little carryover from last year,” third-year Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan said. “We learned how to win last year. We developed some confidence and expectations to win.”
The Bulldogs have a new quarterback this year with junior Tyler Jones, and he brings a mix of efficiency and explosiveness to the offense. Jones is 61 of 80 for 1,338 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he has carried the ball 29 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think our quarterback play has been exceptional,” Riordan said. “Tyler is a look to throw first quarterback. He can beat you with his legs and run it, but he’s so poised under pressure. He does a lot of things in the pocket with his eyes downfield, and that enables him to find open receivers that get lost.”
And Jones has plenty of weapons to distribute the ball to.
“We’ve got a lot of playmakers,” Riordan said. “We’ve got three or four running backs that can do the job. Every one of our receivers are returning starters from last year that had good years last year.”
Ilonzo “Deuce” McGregor has 21 catches for 539 yards and five touchdowns. Tyson Berry has 16 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Ahstin Watkins has 10 grabs for 250 yards and four touchdowns. Solomon Macfoy has nine receptions for 173 yards and three touchdowns.
“I think the key to our success is the preparation we’ve put in day in and day out,” Macfoy said. “It feels good, but we’re humbled about it. We have to stay level headed.”
The Bulldogs are averaging 49.8 points per game and have scored at least 57 points on three separate occasions.
While the final scores show the Bulldogs allowing 21.8 points per game, Riordan said the starting unit has been “lights out” this season.
“It was 50-7 at halftime against Athens, same thing against Greenville,” Riordan said. “We were blowing them out, and we rotated guys in to get reps and experience, which is going to pay off in the playoffs. Our defense has played great.”
One of the leaders of the defense is senior linebacker Jatavion Watson, who has 41 tackles and six tackles for loss.
“We are going hard every play, not taking any plays off, making sure we analyze formations and execute,” Watson said.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a familiar foe — the Lindale Eagles.
Lindale, which is 2-3 overall and 1-0 in district this season, defeated Chapel Hill twice last season — 52-6 in the regular season and 36-7 in the third round of the playoffs on the way to reaching the Class 4A Division I final.
“That’s what we’ve been looking for all year, our revenge game,” Macfoy said. “They knocked us out of the playoffs and beat us in the regular season, so we’re looking for our revenge. We know they’re a good team, and we’re a good team, so it’s going to be a dog fight.”
“We lost twice last year to Lindale, but this year is going to be different,” Watson said. “We’re coming hard on both sides of the ball.”
“They beat us twice last year and knocked us out of the playoffs, but right now, they’re just the next game on our schedule,” Riordan said. “They’re very good. We’re going to see where we’re at.
“In any game where you’ve got two very good teams like us and Lindale, you’ve got to protect the football and make plays. If we protect the football, and our guys make plays, then we will have a good shot of winning the game.”
The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Lindale.