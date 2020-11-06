NEW CHAPEL HILL — Cameron Ford threw four touchdowns and ran for another, and Chapel Hill defeated Henderson 42-28 Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.
The victory earns the Bulldogs a playoff spot
Ford finished with 398 yards passing and also ran for 60 yards, and Illonzo McGregor and Ashtin Watkins caught two touchdown passes apiece for the Bulldogs (6-4, 3-3 in District 9-4A Division I).
D'Cameron Walker rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns in the loss for Henderson (3-6, 2-4).
Ford got the scoring started with a 20-yard touchdown pass to McGregor, and Henderson's Tobiaus Jackson countered with a 50-yard touchdown run as the teams were tied 7-7 after one quarter.
Ford hooked up with Watkins on a 34-yard touchdown pass then added a 14-yard touchdown run later in the frame, and Walker scored from 12 yards out to get Henderson to within 21-13 at the break.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, and Walker had back-to-back touchdown runs in the fourth to put Henderson up 28-21.
The first came from 27 yards out with 11:37 to go, while the second was a 31-yarder with 6:41 remaining.
But Ford wasn't done.
He hooked up with McGregor on a 17-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with 3:40 remaining then found Watkins from 61 yards out to put Chapel Hill ahead with 1:24 to go in the game.
Watkins caught four passes for 165 yards, while McGregor hauled in seven passes for 96 yards.
Henderson's Donovan Davis threw for 97 yards.