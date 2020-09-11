TERRELL — Chapel Hill escaped Terrell Memorial Stadium with a 51-42 victory over Terrell Friday night. Quarterback Cameron Ford of Chapel Hill was the star of the game, totaling 371 yards and six touchdowns.
Ford had a balanced attack, completing 13 passes on 18 attempts for 191 yards and three touchdowns, and scored three times on the ground on 18 carries. He finished with 181 rushing yards.
Terrell intercepted a double pass attempt on the Chapel Hill's first offensive play and the second from scrimmage. They scored quickly, but Chapel Hill found its groove and then scored 21 unanswered points. Both teams' offenses took off, and Chapel Hill's Adolfo Tamayo hit a 40-yard field goal at the half for a 38-20 lead.
Terrell made it a game early in the third, returning a fumbled kickoff return 31 yards and adding a two-point conversion to come within three at 38-35.
Ford struck back immediately with a 73-yard pass to Illonzo McGregor, but Terrell drove down the field and quarterback Kanye Nix found Von'traye Henderson for a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 45-42 with 4:42 left in the third quarter.
Down just three, Terrell started from their next drive on their own 3-yard line and made it to the Chapel Hill 26 before they were stopped on fourth down.
Ford finished the game with a 43-yard rushing score on another fourth down play, but Tamayo missed the extra point, leaving the score at 51-42. Jahade Adams atoned for his fumble on the earlier kickoff return, intercepting the ball and further sealing the game with less than a minute to play.
Chapel Hill (3-0) is scheduled to play at Center on Sept. 18.