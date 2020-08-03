NEW CHAPEL HILL — Year No. 20 for Jeff Riordan began on Monday, and it’s a year unlike any other.
With the COVID-19 pandemic providing uncertainties for the high school football season, practices officially began for schools Class 4A and below on Monday.
Chapel Hill was one of those programs that was able to hit the field.
“We’re fired up because we didn’t know if we were going to have a season or if it was going to be delayed,” Riordan said. “The UIL has put a plan together for us to come out here and do this safely with guidelines, precautions and protocols, which is what we’ve been doing all summer.”
Riordan said he liked what he saw from his team on opening day.
“We’re excited to get out here and get to work,” Riordan said. “We are breaking a couple of new guys in at different spots. It was a pretty smooth first day.”
One task at hand is getting quarterback Cameron Ford acclimated with the Bulldogs’ system after spending last season at John Tyler. Ford originally played for Chapel Hill, but it was under a different coaching staff as Riordan and his staff are entering their second season with the Bulldogs.
“Cam is learning the system and the offense, so we are breaking it down and installing it slowly,” Riordan said. “We’ve got a little extra time, because we don’t have a scrimmage for three weeks.”
“I’ve just been talking to Coach Rio, and he has been showing me everything I need to do,” Ford said. “My teammates have been helping me a lot too. They’ve been coming out here with me and working with me on my reads and dropbacks.”
The Bulldogs overall will be more experienced in the system after going 2-8 in 2019.
Chapel Hill has some sophomores who started as freshmen, but also plenty of senior leadership.
“We’ve got the talent, it’s just whether or not we use it,” senior linebacker/defensive end Max Richardson said. “This whole offseason has been kind of iffy if we were going to have football or not. But after this first day, I’m pretty confident that we’re going to be doing good this year.”
“It helps a lot having the experience from last year,” senior offensive lineman Trey Hudson said. “Last year was our first year with the new coaches, so it was all new. Now, we’ve got everything down and know the routine.”
The Bulldogs had to revamp their schedule when they lost games against Greenville, Whitehouse and Hallsville.
Chapel Hill will scrimmage Pittsburg on Aug. 20.
The Bulldogs will host Splendora to open the season on Aug. 28. Terrell and Kaufman are the other non-district opponents Chapel Hill has added to its schedule.