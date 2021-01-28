Rains has hired Charlie Coker as its new athletic director and head football coach.
Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football was the first to report the news.
Coker has spent the past two years as the assistant head coach and assistant athletic director coach at Chapel Hill.
He came to Chapel Hill with head coach Jeff Riordan from Crosby, where he served in the same role. Chapel Hill went 8-5 this season and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
Riordan reacted on Twitter with his excitement for Coker’s new job.
“Great hire! Unbelievable man and a great ball coach! Been my right hand man for years and will do a great job for that staff and community. Good Luck Coach Coker,” Riordan posted.
Coker takes over for Randy Barnes, who was 22-29 in five seasons at Rains before leaving in December to take over at Farmersville.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports