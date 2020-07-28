HORSESHOE BAY — Chandler’s Sidney Robertson is a Texas Junior Amateur champion.
Robertson won the Girls 14 & Under Division in the 94th edition of the championship on Tuesday on the Apple Rock Course. The 14-year-old carded a two-round score of 5-over 149 (74-75) to capture the title. She finished three strokes ahead Dallas’ Alyssa Kurji (77-75—152.
Addison Ko, of Plano, who shared the first-round lead with Robertson, finished third at 153 (74-79). There were 10 golfers in the field.
Brooks Simmons of Dallas won the Boys 14 & Under Division by two strokes over a trio of golfers. Simmons had a 3-under 69 in the second round to go with his first-day score of 1-over 73 to finish at 2-under 142. Finishing second at even-par 144 were Woodway’s Corbin Null (70-74), Shenandoah’s Bowen Ballis (74-70) and Dallas’ Reese Roberts (72-72).
Longview’s Isaac Adams tied for 11th at 11-over 155 (77-78) and Flint’s Braden Bergman tied for 16th at 14-over 158 (77-81). There were 35 golfers in the field. The boys played on the Ram Rock Course.
The older division is a three-round tournament. The final round is Wednesday.
Hanseung Chang, of Cedar Park, leads the Boys Division at 5-under 137 (67-70).
Spring’s Matthew Spaulding is second at 4-under 138 (70-68) with first-rounder leader Zach Heffernan, of Fair Oaks Ranch, tied for third at 139 (66-73) with Argyle’s Gaven Lane (70-69—139).
In the girls, Avery Zweig, of McKinney leads at 1-over 145 (72-73). First-round leader Mimi Burton of Austin (70-76) is tied for second with Midlothian’s Tiffany Cao (76-70) at 146.
The top 31 golfers made the final round with the cut at plus 14.
Gracie Heenard, of Texarkana, finished in a tie for 42nd (87-77—164). There were 64 golfers in the field.