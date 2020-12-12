Lindale has some of the most passionate fans.
For years, the support has been there as long as I can remember.
As a child, we would go to Lindale games and my grandmother, who had season tickets for years, was front row and center.
Although I did not go to Lindale schools, I have had many family members and friends who have attended and are attending schools in this school district northwest of Tyler.
The backing has been tremendous for their Pride of Lindale band that has won state titles after titles. Lindale's other sports programs from basketball to volleyball to baseball to track have performed in final fours, state meets and numerous postseason. The school has captured UIL Academic state crowns.
Now, it's the football team's turn.
What a fun team to watch.
And their character was on full display on Friday in Humble, rallying from a 28-7 deficit to win 31-28 over Austin LBJ on a field goal by Landon Love on the final play of the game.
The kick sent Lindale to its first state championship game. The Eagles (13-2) will take on Argyle (15-0) in the final.
The Argyle Eagles advanced with a 37-20 win over Canyon. This will be Argyle's sixth state final. Argyle, which is located in Denton County, won the 2013 Class 3A Division I title with a 38-33 win over Fairfield. Arygle's other state championship game appearances were in 2005 (2A Division I, lost 28-20 to Newton); 2011 (3A Division II, lost 21-14 to Wimberley); 2014 (4A Division I, lost 42-35 in 2OT to Navasota) and 2015 (4A Division I, lost to 33-31 to Waco LaVega).
Tickets are already sold out for the Lindale-Argyle title game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The UIL is allowing on 16,000 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing.
Can you image the attendance if protocols were lifted?
The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest.
As of Saturday night, there were still tickets available for Gilmer vs. Carthage, which is scheduled for noon Friday. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will meet for the Class 4A Division II championship.
---
The 2020 UIL Football State Championships for Conference 1A-4A will take place Dec. 16-18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020
Class 1A Six-Man Division II — Balmorhea (11-1) vs. Richland Springs (12-0), 11 a.m.
Class 1A Six-Man Division I – Sterling City (14-0) vs. May (13-1), 2 p.m.
Class 2A Division II — Windthorst (14-1) vs Mart (14-0), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020
Class 2A Division I — Post (15-0) vs Shiner (13-0), 11 a.m.
Class 3A Division II — Canadian (14-1) vs. Franklin (12-2), 3 p.m.
Class 3A Division I — Tuscola Jim Ned (13-1) vs. Hallettsville (13-2), 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18, 2020
Class 4A Division II — Gilmer (14-1) vs Carthage (13-0), noon
Class 4A Division I — Argyle (15-0) vs Lindale (13-2), 7 p.m.