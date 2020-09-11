CENTER — The Center Roughriders found themselves battling from behind all night long, but answered late and held on for a 41-40 win over the Gladewater Bears at Roughrider Stadium.
Redd Horace scored twice in the fourth quarter as the Roughriders overcame two big special teams plays by the Bears to move to 2-1 on the year. Gladewater drops to 1-2.
Gladewater led 8-7 early after one quarter following a TD pass from Tristan Holmes to D.J. Allen.
The Bears went on top 20-7 when Holmes and Devin Walker scored on the ground, but Center countered with a touchdown and the Bears held a slim 20-14 halftime lead.
In the third, Center took advantage of a Bear turnover and scored to tie things at 20-20 a minute into the quarter before taking a 27-20 lead on a 90-yard TD jaunt by Horace with 57 seconds to play in the frame.
Malachi Gordon's touchdown run put the Bears into at tie at 27-27, and then Chris Perry scooped up a blocked punt after Eligia Carter got his hand on the ball and returned it for a TD and a 34-27 Gladewater lead.
A touchdown by by Horace knotted things at 34-34 with 6:25 to play, but Allen returned the ensuing kickoff to the Center 5-yard line to set up a TD run by Holmes for a 40-34 Gladewater lead.
Horace then scored his third TD of the second half with 4:49 to play to give the Roughriders a 41-40 victory.
The Bears visit Kilgore and Center hosts Chapel Hill next week.