Rob Couture, of Celina, rallied with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to halt Flint's Seth Murphy in the quarterfinals on Saturday in the Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play at Denton Country Club in Argyle.
Couture won 1 up by capturing the last two holes. Murphy, the two-time Hollytree Men's Club golf champion, led by 1 up heading into the par-5 17th hole. Couture hit his approach shot to 18-feet and drained the birdie putt to tie the match.
On the 18th hole, Couture, the No. 4 seed, hit another solid approach shot to within 20-feet. He then hit the birdie putt for the close win over No. 12 seed Murphy.
Couture then advanced to Sunday's final with a 3 & 2 win over No. 1 seed Zach Atkinson of Colleyville. Atkinson, the 2016 champion, entered the semifinal with 24 birdies and an eagle during the four previous rounds. Couture's scored was bogey free through 16 holes, including five birdies while Atkinson had a bogey and three birdies.
Couture will play No. 7 seed Jason Schultz of Allen in the championship match on Sunday.
Other quarterfinals matches saw Atkinson defeat No. 9 Clay Fullick of Conroe, 7 & 6; Schultz won over No. 10 seed Scott Maurer of Dallas in 19 holes; and No. 3 seed Matt Miller of McKinney downed No. 6 Jace Moore of Keller 1 up.
In the other semifinal, Schultz topped Miller, 2 & 1.
Murphy won two matches on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals.
Murphy won over No. 21 seed Gary Ezmerlian of Fort Worth in the Round of 32. Murphy had seven birdies en route to his 5 & 3 victory.
In the Round of 16, Murphy defeated former Tyler resident and current Dallas golfer John Stollenwerck, 3 & 2. Stollenwerck was the No. 5 seed.
Murphy, a former University of Arkansas golfer, fired a 1-under 70 during stroke play qualifying on Thursday. The top 32 players advanced to the match play. He tied for ninth.
The Mid-Amateur Match Play is open to players 25 years of age or older and hold a handicap index of 5.4 or less. The unique format starts with 90 players competing in an 18-hole stroke play qualifying.
Tyler's Aaron Hickman won the title in 2020 when the event was held at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
The first Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play event was held in 1999 at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler. Houston's Bob Kearney won that year.
Christopher Wheeler, of Addison, is the defending champion. Last year the tourney was held at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.
The tourney is sponsored by the Texas Golf Association.