FORT WORTH — The wonderful lure of golf was on vivid display Monday evening at River Crest Country Club.
This was a celebration of Texas golf and its colorful history, so what better place to gather than River Crest, a club founded in 1911. The occasion was “A Gathering of Eagles,” a dinner to formally induct the 2020 class for the Texas Golf Hall of Fame.
The atmosphere was exuberant as the attendees arrived, well dressed and greeting friends after a 10-month delay due to the COVID pandemic. Being inducted into the hall of fame were Verne Lundquist, the much loved broadcaster, professional golfer Angela Stanford, amateur golfer Hank Kuehne and golf club professionals Mike Wright and Dow Finsterwald Jr. Also honored was Oak Hills Country Club of San Antonio.
The emcee for the evening, David Marr, prepared a video for each inductee as a way of introducing them to accept their honor and make a few remarks. The speeches were short but heartfelt about how they fell in love with the game and how family and friends had helped them achieve success. Sharing humorous memories, the remarks were well received with spontaneous laughter and applause.
Started in 1978, the Texas Golf Hall of Fame has had its ups and downs, closing in 1997 for more than a decade before being reconstituted in 2010. It now seems on solid footing with support from all facets of the golfing community. The initial class of 1978 was cited several times because no state in the country can boast of a line-up that includes Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, Jimmy Demaret, Lee Trevino and Babe Didricksen Zaharis. Those players account for an amazing 33 major championships.
First to the podium was Kuehne, who became the third sibling of his family to make the hall of fame, following brother Trip and sister Kelli. The winner of the 1998 U.S. Amateur, Kuehne played collegiately at SMU and was known for his prodigious length off the tee. He was prompted to tell of his opening tee shot in the 1999 Masters.
“I wasn’t nervous all that week until they called us to the first tee and the huge gallery parted to let us pass through,” Kuehne said. “All of a sudden I became so nervous that I couldn’t tee up the ball. My hand was really shaking.”
Kuehne said he usually played a high hook but decided to hit a cut shot off the first tee and shrugged to the glee of the audience.
“I hit it really solid but it started left of the trees and hooked, missing all of the trees and ending up on the pine straw on the other side of the ninth fairway. As my dad said, it took me one swing to hit a ball where no one had ever hit it before.”
Kuehne related that he hit an 8-iron onto the green and made par while playing companions Mark O’Meara and Lee Westwood bogeyed and double bogeyed, respectively. His story set the tone for a fun evening but Kuehne finished his remarks with an emotional thank you to his family and friends for their sacrifices on his behalf, especially citing his father who was seated close by.
Next up was Wright and his remarkable story of becoming the head golf professional at the prestigious Shady Oaks Country Club in Fort Worth. Now in his 36th year there, Wright thanked his mentor Dan Stremple who was in attendance and relayed the story of how Hogan hand picked him for the job.
“Mr. Hogan took a liking to me and helped me prepare my letter to the club,” Wright said. “He made me put in a statement that I would resign after one year if the club was not happy with my performance. I think that helped a lot and I have been so fortunate to work for a club that now has 11 members in the hall of fame.”
Oak Hills club president Clint Glenney accepted the honor for the course designed by A.W. Tillinghast design that is celebrating its centennial in 2022.
Those who have followed golf through the years are familiar with the broadcasting skills of Lundquist who has worked the Masters for CBS for more than 30 years with iconic descriptions of Jack Nicklaus, “yes sir,” on his way to the 1986 title, and Tiger Woods, “in your life,” when he chipped in on the 16th at Augusta enroute to his title in 2005.
Lundquist recounted his early days of broadcasting in Dallas. He cited Irving golf professional Rives McBee for giving him lessons to help him learn to play and enjoy golf, leading to his love of the game. Lundquist also thanked the late Mike Shapiro and WFAA for arranging a filmed round with Nelson to promote the Byron Nelson tournament at Preston Trail Golf Club in Dallas during the 1970s.
“It took two days to film it and I recall Byron shooting a 70 while I had a 93 with some strategic film editing,” Lundquist said. “I also remember having lunch with Ben and Valerie Hogan at Colonial one year. I was with my CBS colleagues Pat Summerall, Ken Venturi and Tom Weiskopf. We enjoyed many stories from Hogan that afternoon.”
Following Lundquist and his colorful anecdotes was a tough assignment but Finsterwald was up to the task and more. He was humble, grateful and comedic.
“Hank, I am up for a duck hook contest anytime,” Finsterwald said to Kuehne as the audience laughed. “I grew up in Colorado but I’m a Texan now. I am so lucky to have been the pro at Colonial for 34 years.”
Finsterwald said he had eight pages of notes to cover but skipped to the final page and again cited the members of Colonial, especially 91-year-old Ben Matheson.
“Ben, you are my hero,” Finsterwald said. “During the pandemic when we didn’t let our carts go out, Ben walked 18 and carried his bag. What can I say, Colonial is my favorite place on earth. We have been the number one course in Texas and will be again after our renovation next year.”
Stanford had the difficult job of being the last one to be inducted and give remarks, in the same way as the late A.J. Triggs in 2013. Like Triggs, Stanford was equal to the challenge. She thanked her family and teachers Amy Fox at Leonard Links and TCU women’s coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin.
“I just love Fort Worth golf,” Stanford said. “I grew up in Saginaw and played the courses like Z Boaz so I owe a lot to being able to play Shady Oaks while at TCU and now. The members have been great to me and Marvin Leonard (the founder of Colonial and Shady Oaks) is someone I look forward to meeting in heaven.”
Stanford said her dad got her to play golf at age 10 as a way to win a college scholarship and it was the start of a career that includes winning tournaments on the LPGA Tour and one major, the Evian Championship in France.
“It is really something for a girl from Saginaw to make it to the Texas Golf Hall of Fame.”
River Crest, Fort Worth’s oldest, most storied country club, opened in the spring of 1911 with a golf tournament, an outdoor barbecue for 500 guests, and a sale of surrounding home sites. Located five miles from downtown Fort Worth, the club was the first in Texas to include a residential housing development on its acreage. It was the first to stage a statewide women’s golf tournament, and its members founded the Women’s Texas Golf Association in 1916.