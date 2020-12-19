MESQUITE — Tyler Legacy knew it had a tall task against Cedar Hill in the area round of the football playoffs Saturday afternoon at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Led by the No. 3-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country, Kaidon Salter, the Longhorns rolled to a 45-0 victory, ending the Red Raiders’ season at 6-6.
“I was proud of our kids all year and the way they fought and battled back,” first-year Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “We had a couple of things today. We had a very good opponent we were playing, and we obviously had some players that didn’t make the trip with us today. We knew it was going to be a tough go at it. We had to play a perfect game. We also lost a couple of guys during the course of the game. For us, we have to go back and emphasize the next man up mentality and be able to get a guy in there if our starts goes down and be able to function.
“Again, credit Cedar Hill. They’re one of the best teams in the state. They obviously had a great gameplan going in and attacked us deep early in the game when they needed to. And we couldn’t get our run game going. All of that combined, it makes for a rough day.”
Cedar Hill was ranked No. 8 in Class 6A in the final rankings of the season on Dec. 7. The Longhorns are the second-highest ranked team still remaining in the Class 6A Division II bracket, just behind Cypress Bridgeland, who they could face in two weeks in the state quarterfinals.
Legacy won the toss and elected to receive. The Red Raiders were able to get across the 50, but were forced to punt. Cedar Hill took the ball at its own 31 and moved down the field to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Salter to Anthony Thomas IV. Kicker Jadon Cardell ran in the 2-point conversion to make the score 8-0.
That was the only scoring play in the first quarter as Legacy got the ball back with 5:10 on the clock and had it for nearly seven minutes with 13-play drive that extended into the second quarter and got to the 11-yard line. However, the Red Raiders were stopped on fourth-and-1.
Salter then guided Cedar Hill 87 yards on seven plays. A 55-yard pass from Salter to Thomas helped set up a 13-yard scoring pass from Salter to Javien Clemmer.
Cedar Hill then forced a Legacy fumble with a big hit on quarterback Trent Adams. The Longhorns took over at the 26 and scored four plays later on a reverse pass from Cedric Harden Jr. to Brian Rainey.
Cedar Hill added one more touchdown in the second quarter with a 25-yard pass from Salter to Jayden Moore to take a 29-0 halftime lead.
Salter threw his final touchdown pass early in the third quarter with a 7-yard pass to Clemmer. Cardell kicked a 36-yard field goal later in the quarter to push the score to 39-0, and Jaiden Calahan tacked on a 16-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Salter — a Tennessee pledge — was 18 of 25 for 257 yards and four touchdowns. Rainey was his top target with seven catches for 101 yards. Cardell had a special day for the Longhorns with a 2-point conversion run, a 36-yard field goal, four extra point kicks and a 77-yard punt.
Jamarion Miller led Legacy (6-6) with 67 yards on 12 carries. Bryson Donnell added 19 carries for 44 yards.
Three different players completed a pass for the Red Raiders. Adams completed one pass for 12 yards. Bruce Bruckner had two completions for 15 yards. Three-star defensive end Garfield Lawrence, who is committed to Kansas, completed a pass on a fake punt late in the game.
It was the final game for 39 Legacy seniors.
“I can’t say enough about these seniors,” Willis said. “They had a new coach come in and didn’t get a chance to go through offseason and spring ball. I can’t tell you how proud I am of those guys and the way they handled it and the way they accepted me. I’ll forever remember this group. They battled and got us a playoff win, something that hadn’t been done around here in a long time.”
One of those seniors, linebacker Jack Janis, reflected on his final season as a Red Raider.
“It’s been a great year,” Janis said. “We’ve been through so many coaches and so many difficulties. It’s been hard for us players, but I love this group of seniors. All respect to Cedar Hill. We just lost to a team that has a great chance to go win that state championship. I wish the outcome was different, because I just love playing with these seniors.”
Cedar Hill (9-1) will take on Tomball Memorial at 4 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.
———
Cedar Hill 45, Tyler Legacy 0
Legacy 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cedar Hill 8 21 10 6— 45
First Quarter
CH — Anthony Thomas IV 9 pass from Kaidon Salter (Jadon Cardell run), 5:17
Second Quarter
CH — Javien Clemmer 13 pass from Salter (Cardell kick), 7:38
CH — Brian Rainey 5 pass from Cedric Harden Jr. (Cardell kick), 5:49
CH — Jayden Moore 25 pass from Salter (Cardell kick), 2:59
Third Quarter
CH — Clemmer 7 pass from Salter (Cardell kick), 8:11
CH — Cardell 36 FG
Fourth Quarter
CH — Jaiden Calahan 16 run (Kick failed)
TL CH
First Downs 10 21
Rushes-Yards 38-118 26-103
Passing Yards 31 262
Comp.-Att-Int. 4-14-0 19-26-0
Punts-Ave. 4-22.5 1-77
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 4-27
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Legacy, Jamarion Miller 12-67, Bryson Donnell 19-44, Trent Adams 7-7. Cedar Hill, Jaiden Calahan 6-44, Kris Allen 6-27, Kaidon Salter 5-19, Anthony Thomas IV 1-7, Sidney Allen 1-4, Cedric Harden Jr. 4-2, Kylon Ashton 2-0, Kyser Cannon 1-0.
PASSING — Legacy, Bruce Bruckner 2-8-0 15, Trent Adams 1-5-0 12, Garfield Lawrence 1-1-0 4. Cedar Hill, Kaidon Salter 18-25-0 257, Cedric Harden Jr. 1-1-0 5.
RECEIVING — Legacy, Bryson Donnell 1-18, Nick Bennett 1-12, Jamarion Miller 1-4 Jett Stanger 1-(-3). Cedar Hill, Brian Rainey 7-101, Javien Clemmer 4-28, Anthony Thomas IV 3-68, Jayden Moore 2-41, Amarian Williams 1-17, Julian Austin 1-6, Sidney Allen 1-1.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports