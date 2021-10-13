The Carthage volleyball team traveled to Rusk on Tuesday, coming away with a victory over the Eagles, 25-23, 25-10, 23-25, 25-14.
The match was full of energy, with Rusk becoming the only district opponent to take Carthage beyond three sets, said head coach Tonya Kelly.
“I don't even have the words to say how proud I am of this team and their efforts on the court. They all gave 100 percent the entire time,” said Kelly.
“The energy in the gym was amazing. We are so thankful to all that came out to help support and fill this coliseum with the most energy we have ever had in a match. The girls fed off of that and it kept them pumped the entire time,” she continued.
Player highlights include Kaycee Johnson with 18 kills, 15 blocks, and 4 digs, Kara Wofford came out with 8 kills and 7 blocks, Shelby Hassell had 7 blocks, Faith Long had an amazing game with 20 assists, 8 kills, and 4 blocks, Makenna Burkhalter had 15 digs, 3 assists, 4 kills and 2 blocks, Sarah Boudreaux had 14 assists and 9 digs, Hadley Kelly was all over the court with 15 digs and 7 kills, Lexie Stanley was right there to pick up 9 digs, and Alli Kovlovsky and Izzy Torres helped tremendously with their amazing serves.
Rusk will travel to Palestine on Friday.