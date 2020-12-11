NEW CANEY — When you average better than 40 points a game your defense doesn't get a lot of credit.
But the Carthage Bulldogs flexed their defensive muscles early in Friday night's Class 4A Division II State Semifinals.
They made a big goal-line stand early and running back Mason Courtney supplied a big part of the offense as once again as the Dawgs knocked off Wimberley 38-7 Friday night in Randall Reed Stadium.
The win is the 29th straight for the Bulldogs as they improve to 13-0 for the season. They will face a Gilmer team they already beat 42-14 earlier in the season in the UIL Class 4A Division II State Championship Game at noon Friday in AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Wimberley ends the season at 11-4.
The defense was tested early as the Bulldogs went for it on a fourth-and-5 from their own 13 and quarterback Kai Horton was sacked back to the 4, giving the Texans a chance to take an early lead.
But four plays later it was once again Carthage ball at their own 1.
Courtney got them out of trouble quickly with a 45-yard run. They then proceeded to drive 99 yards in 14 plays to go up 7-0 with just 47 seconds left in the first period thanks to the 7:06 drive.
The defense would force a pair of punts before the offense got things going once again.
This drive didn't take very long as Courtney ran for six yards on first down and then hooked up with Horton for what turned out to be a 72-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 with 9:29 left in the half.
The Texans were forced to punt two more times with the Dawgs getting the ball back at their own 12 with 1:32 left in the half and no timeouts.
After getting the ball near midfield, the drive stalled for a moment as Horton was hit late and had to be helped to the sidelines.
Backup Javarian Roquemore came in and promptly completed a 57-yarder to Zay Woods. Jonathan Medrano would come on to kick a 40-yard field goal as time expired to make it 17-0 at the half.
Wimberley punted four times, had -1 yards rushing and no first downs in the first 24 minutes of play.
The Bulldog defense had a momentary blip as the Texans took just three plays in the second half to get on the board. Quarterback Matthew Tippie hit a wide-open Ty Pruett for a 44-yard TD.
Things began to look bad quickly as the Texans then recovered an onside kick.
But a pair of bad snaps - one on fourth down - accounted for 33 yards worth of losses.
Horton returned to action and hit Craig McNew for a 10-yard TD to make it 24-7.
The duo combined on a 9-yard touchdown the next time they got the ball to make it 31-7.
A lost fumble got the ball right back to the Bulldogs and Horton completed a 7-yard TD pass to Montrel Hatten, who hurt himself making a spectacular catch.
For the game, the Carthage defense forced seven punts and had eight three-and-outs. The Texans did finish with 100 yards of total offense, rushing for negative 14 yards thanks to the losses on bad snaps. They also had just five first downs in the game.
Courtney finished with 127 yards rushing and 83 receiving with a rushing and a receiving TD.
Horton finished 15 of 28 for 203 yards and four touchdowns on the night.
The Bulldogs finished with 455 yards of total offense -- 178 rushing and 277 passing.