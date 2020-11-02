Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 10, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (6-0) W: Humble, 55-6, 1
2. Duncanville (3-1) W: Mansfield, 35-0, 2
3. Katy (5-0) W: Dickinson, 49-7, 3
4. Austin Westlake (5-0) W: Buda Hays, 59-6, 4
5. Allen (3-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 42-9, 5
6. DeSoto (4-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 42-0, 6
7. Lake Travis (4-0) Idle, 7
8. Cy-Fair (6-0) W: Houston Northbrook, 80-0, 8
9. Cypress Bridgeland (6-0) W: Cypress Park, 62-20, 11
10. Cedar Hill (4-0) W: Waxahachie, 35-10 10
11. Denton Guyer (4-1) W: Prosper, 24-23, 9
12. Alvin Shadow Creek (2-2) W: Alvin, 51-0, 12
13. Humble Atascocita (2-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 48-10, 13
14. Katy Tompkins (5-0) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 48-0, 14
15. Lewisville Marcus (5-0) W: Plano, 56-17, 16
16. Prosper (3-1) L: Denton Guyer, 24-23, 15
17. Arlington Martin (5-1) W: Arlington Lamar, 38-31, 17
18. Spring (5-0) W: Aldine Davis, 50-6, 18
19. Pearland Dawson (6-0) W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 50-7, 19
20. Spring Westfield (3-1) W: Aldine MacArthur, 65-0, 20
21. Rockwall (5-1) W: Mesquite, 57-0, 21
22. Southlake Carroll (3-1) W: Keller, 42-10, 22
23. Converse Judson (4-1) W: San Antonio East Central, 48-13, 23
24. Klein Oak (2-1) Idle, 24
25. San Antonio Johnson (5-0) W: San Antonio Churchill, 45-14, 25
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Denton Ryan (5-0) W: Frisco Centennial, 68-28, 1
2. Dallas Highland Park (3-0) W: Sherman, 41-21, 2
3. Lancaster (3-0) Idle, 3
4. Cedar Park (5-0) Idle, 4
5. Richmond Foster (3-0) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 41-0, 5
6. Manvel (3-1) Idle, 6
7. Longview (5-1) W: Wylie East, 52-17, 7
8. Lubbock Coronado (5-0) W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 70-6, 8
9. Frisco Lone Star (2-2) W: Frisco Reedy, 42-14, 9
10. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (5-0) W: Corpus Christi Moody, 52-19, 10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Ennis (4-0) W: Royse City, 71-18, 1
2. Aledo (3-1) W: Arlington Seguin, 47-26, 2
3. Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) W: Houston Sharpstown, 62-0, 4
4. Huntsville (5-0) W: College Station A&M Consolidated, 27-7, 10
5. Frisco (5-0) W: Frisco Liberty, 39-19, 5
6. Mansfield Timberview (5-0) W: Joshua, 62-14, 6
7. Texarkana Texas (5-0) W: Hallsville, 56-17, 7
8. Wichita Falls Rider (5-1) W: Abilene Wylie, 35-13, 8
9. Lubbock Cooper (5-1) W: Plainview, 42-6, 9
10. College Station A&M Consolidated (5-1) L: Huntsville, 27-7, 3
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Argyle (9-0) W: Kaufman, 48-7, 1
2. Lampasas (7-0) W: Fischer Canyon Lake, 40-34, 2
3. Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-1) W: Alice, forfeit, 3
4. Corpus Christi Calallen (7-2) W: Beeville Jones, 62-21, 4
5. Melissa (7-1) W: Terrell, 57-27, 6
6. El Campo (7-1) W: West Columbia, 41-13, 7
7. Paris (6-3) Idle, 8
8 Midlothian Heritage (8-2) W: Stephenville, 42-27, 9
9 Waco La Vega (6-2) W: Alvarado, 51-0, 10
10 Dumas (8-1) W: Canyon, 23-9, NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Carthage (7-0) W: Madisonville, 56-0, 1
2. West Orange-Stark (6-0) Idle, 2
3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-2) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 47-6, 3
4. Jasper (8-1) W: Center, 41-13, 4
5. Gilmer (8-1) W: Paris North Lamar, 54-0, 5
6. Salado (9-1) W: Robinson, 66-0, 6
7. Caddo Mills (8-0) W: Quinlan Ford, 41-14, 8
8. Graham (7-1) W: Mineral Wells, 65-0, 10
9. Sealy (6-2) W: Wharton, 48-7, NR
10. Glen Rose (8-1) L: Grandview, 31-28, 9
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Brock (9-0) W: Peaster, 58-0, 1
2. Grandview (8-0) W: Glen Rose, 31-28, 2
3. Shallowater (8-0) W: Slaton, 42-6, 3
4. Malakoff (5-2) Idle, 4
5. Pottsboro (7-2) W: Mount Vernon, 49-43, 6
6. Tuscola Jim Ned (7-1) W: Breckenridge, forfeit, 5
7. Llano (9-0) W: Luling, forfeit, 7
8. Winnie East Chambers (8-0) W: Woodville, 49-20, 10
9. Gladewater (8-2) W: Sabine, 63-44, 9
10. Vanderbilt Industrial (8-1) W: Edna, 38-14, NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Canadian (7-1) W: Tulia, 70-0, 1
2. Gunter (8-1) W: Lone Oak, 63-6, 2
3. Poth (8-0) Idle, 3
4. East Bernard (9-1) W: Van Vleck, 59-14, 5
5. Spearman (8-1) W: Friona, 42-22, 6
6. Franklin (7-2) W: Clifton, 47-0, 7
7. Idalou (7-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, forfeit, 8
8. Childress (7-1) Idle, 9
9. Holliday (8-1) W: Wichita Fallas City View, 31-13, NR
10. Daingerfield (7-2) L: Hooks, 29-28, 4
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Shiner (8-0) W: Schulenburg, 48-21, 1
2. Refugio (8-0) W: Freer, 62-0, 2
3. Post (9-0) W: Hale Center, 83-0, 3
4. Timpson (10-0) W: Joaquin, 63-0, 8
5. Lindsay (8-0) Idle, 4
6. San Saba (7-1) W: Coleman, 43-10, 6
7. Crawford (9-0) W: Itasca, forfeit, 7
8. Cisco (6-3) W: Goldthwaite, 48-7, 9
9. Normangee (9-0) W: Centerville, 56-26, 10
10. Panhandle (7-2) W: Farwell, 56-21, NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Mart (9-0) W: Bremond, 78-6, 1
2. Hamlin (8-0) Idle, 2
3. Wellington (8-0) Idle, 3
4. Windthorst (8-1) W: Petrolia, 64-18, 4
5. Wheeler (8-1) W: Clarendon, 27-16, 5
6. Albany (8-1) W: Cross Plains, 35-0, 6
7. McCamey (7-1) W: Plains, 61-6, 7
8. Christoval (8-1) W: Junction, 55-6, 8
9. Falls City (7-2) W: Woodsboro, 55-0, 9
10. Vega (7-2) W: Stratford, 48-42, 10
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Sterling City (9-0) W: Highland, 68-22, 1
2. Gail Borden County (7-2) W: O'Donnell, 62-16, 2
3. Westbrook (8-1) W: Robert Lee, 45-0, 3
4. Rankin (8-1) W: Midland TLC, 50-0, 4
5. May (8-1) Idle, 5
6. Happy (8-1) W: McLean, 56-6, 6
7. Knox City (6-2) W: Spur, 86-38, 7
8. Leakey (8-1) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 58-8, 8
9. Union Hill (9-0) W: Fruitvale, 56-8, 9
10. Water Valley (4-2) Idle, 10
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Balmorhea (5-1) Idle, 1
2. Matador Motley County (6-1) Idle, 2
3. Groom (6-1) Idle, 4
4. Richland Springs (7-0) Idle, 3
5. Jayton (8-1) W: Afton Patton Springs, 52-7, 6
6. Klondike (8-0) Idle, 7
7. Calvert (6-2) Idle, 5
8. Anton (9-0) W: Amherst, 78-54, 8
9. Ladonia Fannindel (8-0) W: Bowie Gold-Burg, 45-0, 9
10. Follett (9-0) W: Miami, 50-0, 10
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-0) W: Plano John Paul II, 58-51 (OT), 1
2. Fort Worth Nolan (5-0) W: Argyle Liberty Christian, 50-13, 2
3. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian (5-3) W: Clarksdale (Miss.), 50-0, 4
4. San Antonio Cornerstone (7-1) W: Houston Legacy, 52-12, 5
5. Dallas Christian (5-0) W: Tyler Grace Community, 63-14, NR
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Austin Veritas (5-0) W: Round Rock Christian, 62-2, 1
2. Fredericksburg Heritage (3-1) Idle, 2
3. New Braunfels Christian (3-1) Idle, 3
4. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (8-1) W: Victoria Home School, 56-24, 4
5. Dallas Lakehill (1-0) Idle, 5