There were several lessons learned on Sept. 25.
Carthage, the defending state champion and No. 1 team in the state, had not seen any competition for a month after opening the season with a 27-7 win over Kilgore. They continued to work in-house and improve as much as they could without a true test.
“We started off with Kilgore and had a lot of those first-game issues and then we don’t play for a month after that,” Carthage head coach Scott Surratt said. “Then it’s Gilmer. With a month off and just one game in, you wonder about a lot of things. You worry about rust and the things you learn from playing those games early in the season.
“But we got off to a hot start in that one and have played well since.”
The Bulldogs learned a lot about themselves in that month away from action, due to COVID-19 complications from opponents that left them idle.
“I learned that our team was dedicated and committed,” Carthage defensive back Zay Woods said. “I knew that we were going to have to bond to get through it and we did.
“It was tough. We were missing playing and just had to watch everyone else play. But we were pushing, we were working.”
Added quarterback Kai Horton: “That showed us how mentally tough we were. It was a mental grind but we came out here ready to practice and got our work done. We got better during that time.”
Then the day came. Carthage was back in action on the road against Gilmer, which had gotten got off to a 4-0 start on the season.
The Bulldogs left Jeff Traylor Stadium in Gilmer with a commanding 42-14 win. They learned that the No. 1 ranking was theirs and have rolled since then, running the table all the way to playing in Week 16 for the eighth time in the past 13 years. That was their lesson.
Meanwhile, Gilmer took a season-defining lesson of their own from the loss, the last for the Buckeyes, who find themselves back in the state championship game for the sixth time since 2004.
“That week was so good for us in the long run because it let us know where we were,” Gilmer head coach Alan Metzel, in his first year as head coach for the Buckeyes after a long run as a top assistant, said. “We saw what it was going to take to play in Week 16 and, at that time, we had a ways to go.
“Our practices steadily improved, our consistency steadily improved and their confidence level is so much higher because they say a good football team, learned a lesson and applied it to becoming a good football team of their own. All from that night.”
Buckeye linebacker Luke Watson saw his team take that lesson and apply it first-hand and knew that night that they possibility of another shot at No. 1 was well within their potential.
“We have a stronger belief in ourselves than we did in Week 5,” Watson said. “No doubt, we’re a stronger team, a different team. Everyone is more confident individually and that has translated to the team as a whole. We’ve grown a lot closer as a team off the field and that’s helped too.
“We knew after that loss that we had a chance to see them again in Week 16. It took a lot of work and we certainly didn’t look past anyone — you can’t ever do that — but we knew in the back of our mind. Here we are.”
Here they are, indeed.
Two of East Texas’ storied programs collide once again on the state’s biggest stage in the Class 4A, Division II state championship at noon Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Rematch has been used a lot to describe this second meeting this season but to both teams, this is a clean slate featuring two different teams.
Sept. 25, as much as they both learned that night, doesn’t mean much.
“You tell them and tell them and tell them that it doesn’t mean anything,” Surratt said. “If they look at it like we’re going to roll 42-14 again then they’re not watching the same film as we are. Gilmer is a much better team than that night. You can see their confidence grow every game.
“After playing Gilmer and Pleasant Grove, we knew it was a possibility that we’d see either one of them again. We did a poll among the coaches on who they thought it would be and it was 75 percent Gilmer. They stayed healthy and we knew they would get better. They certainly have.”
Gilmer moved on and rolled to a district title, which included a 31-28 win over Pleasant Grove. The Buckeyes knocked off some heavy hitters in the postseason, including games when they weren’t the favorites. They’ll find themselves in a similar spot on Friday against Carthage.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs look to cap a dominant run and continue to write an unprecedented story in Texas high school football history.
“We’ve got to stay focused because we know we’re getting the best shot from a good football team,” Surratt said. “We’ve played well this season and now we’ve got to go finish it up.”
Woods said it best to describe what’s coming in an all East Texas showdown between two perennial powers.
“Competitive and physical,” he said. “Just some country boys playing football.”
