ARLINGTON — There’s a reason the Carthage Bulldogs entered Friday with seven state championships.
Despite being down 14-0 less than five minutes into the Class 4A Division II championship game against Gilmer, the Bulldogs never wavered.
Carthage then scored 70 unanswered points to capture state title No. 8 with a 70-14 rout of Gilmer Friday at AT&T Stadium.
“It means everything,” Carthage head coach Scott Surratt said. “I’m the lucky one. I got the job 14 years ago. To win one championship is unbelievable; eight is crazy.”
In Scott Surratt’s tenure at Carthage, the Bulldogs are 63-6 in the postseason.
Even though the Bulldogs now have eight titles to their name, Surratt said they are far from finished.
“It really is incredible, but we are always working for our next ring,” Surratt said. “We were personneling before we got off of the field, looking at young guys that will be able to help us next year. When we win one, we go to the next. Our deal is always looking for the next ring.”
While Surratt understands the significance of his program’s accomplishments, he said sending this senior class out on top was of the utmost importance.
“I wanted to concentrate on those seniors and send them out right,” Surratt said. “We did that and now we will have a great ride home. We try to stay in the moment. I am lucky we have a great staff, great players and a great community. It’s the right timing for me. I’m very fortunate.”
Two of those seniors are quarterback Kai Horton and running back Mason Courtney. Following the win, the duo announced they will remain together as they will sign with Tulane University.
“This is what we’ve talked about since we were little,” Courtney said. “We are hoping we can do the same thing there we are doing here.
“It’s beyond friends between me and him. I am happy to experience this with my best friend forever.”
Horton echoed those sentiments.
“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Horton said. “We used to go to Beckville together and moved in the seventh grade summer and came to Carthage. We’ve grown up together. That’s my brother. We have a strong bond.”
Horton finished with 243 yards and three touchdowns passing, ran for 45 yards and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass. Courtney ran for 243 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and caught two passes for 46 yards.
Horton and Courtney are two of 26 seniors for the Bulldogs.
There are several underclassmen who will try to guide the Bulldogs to that ninth state title in 2021, a large chunk who are defensive starters.
“I think we basically have the same defense next year,” said junior Brandon King, who had four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns in Friday’s game. “We will be able to keep doing what we’re doing.”
Camden Foster and Kip Lewis, who had 12 and 11 tackles, respectively, are also juniors who will be back on that defense in 2021 to help the Bulldogs in their attempt to defend their crown.