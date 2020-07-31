LUFKIN — The second round of the Texas Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Championship was suspended Friday afternoon due to severe weather and unplayable course conditions at Crown Colony Country Club.
Carrollton’s Serena Shah leads the championship division at 4-over through 14 holes of round two. Austin’s Nicole Vivier and Carrollton’s Jennie Park at plus 6 with first-round leader Mina Hardin at plus 9.
Hallsville’s Connor Howard is 22nd (plus 26) and Lufkin’s Madeline Zimmerman is 25th (plus 30).
Olive Henry, of Ennis, leads the Flights Division with a plus 14. Dallas’ Nancy Beck is second at plus 16.
The tourney is schedule to finish round two Saturday, followed by the final round.