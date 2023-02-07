Carlisle head football coach Clay Baker is taking a new job, but it will be less than 10 miles down the road.
Baker has been named the new head football coach at Henderson High School.
The move was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
On Facebook, the Henderson Lion’s Football Booster Club posted, “On Behalf of the Henderson Lions Football Boosters Club, we would like to send a warm WELCOME to our New Head Coach Clay Baker. #lionpride”
Baker has been the head coach at Carlisle since 2018, leading the Indians to a record of 43-17 in five seasons. Carlisle went 12-1 in Baker’s first season and 11-2 this past season.
“Leaving Carlisle was not an easy decision for me,” Baker said. “I am truly grateful for everything that district, administration and community has done for me. It will always have a special place in my heart.”
Baker took over for his father, Rocky Baker, who was 111-40 at Carlisle from 2005-17.
“My dad got it started there a long time ago, back in 2005, and got the ball rolling, and I was fortunate to join him in 2008,” Baker said. “He made it easy by setting a foundation for a winning program and doing it the right way. It can also be attributed to our administration allowing us to do what we needed to do and give us the resources we needed to be successful. And a shoutout to the kids, who bought in to what we were selling and put 100 percent effort into what we did.”
Baker was a college baseball player at Weatherford College, Northwestern State University and UT Tyler. Baker was an All-American with the Patriots, setting a single-season hits school record of 79 in 2008, when he was selected as the American Southwest Conference East Player of the Year.
Baker graduated from Henderson in 2004.
“To be able to come back and have an impact on lives the way my coaches had on me is special,” Baker said. “My time in Henderson shaped me and is a large part of who I am and the profession I’m in. The opportunity to come back home is special. The timing was right, and I couldn’t pass it up.”
Baker will be the third coach in four seasons at Henderson. From 1966-2001, the program had three head coaches — Fred Jackson, Jim Watson and Dennis Alexander.
Othell Robinson went 5-15 in the past two seasons with the Lions.
Henderson has missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons. Phil Castles, who was 62-33 from 2013-20 at Henderson, led the Lions to the playoffs five times in eight seasons.
Henderson won a state championship in 2010 under head coach Dickey Meeks.
Henderson is in District 9-4A Division I with Chapel Hill, Lindale, Kilgore, Palestine, Jacksonville and Athens. Chapel Hill has played in the Class 4A Division I semifinals the past two seasons, and Lindale was in the state final in 2020.
“Our district is tough, arguably one of the toughest districts in the state in that classification,” Baker said. “We will take it day by day. I look forward to getting to know the kids, learning the roster and evaluating them and seeing what I think we can do to be more successful. It will take the kids buying in and the community buying in. I look forward to getting to know the kids personally and athletically and figure out what we need to do and see how we can get things going.
“I am familiar with the tradition in Henderson. I know the past couple of years haven’t lived up to par, but it wasn’t that far away that they won a state championship and had a lot of success. We have great facilities, and I would like to think we’ve got the players. We will go to work; it will take a lot of work and time. But I’m excited, and I am looking forward to it.”