QUITMAN — Despite a slow start, a big loss and a painful injury, Brandon Card caught a Day 3 limit of 21 pounds, 10 ounces and retained the lead at the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork.
Entering Semifinal Saturday with an 11-ounce lead over Louisiana pro Quentin Cappo, Card bolstered his first two days’ weights of 27-6 and 28-1 to tally a three-day total of 77-1. Card heads into Championship Sunday with a 3-pound cushion over Cappo.
Sunday’s takeoff is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. CT at Sabine River Authority (SRA) — Lake Fork. The weigh-in will be held at SRA at 3 p.m
Live coverage of the event can be streamed on Bassmaster.com and the FOX Sports digital platforms. FS1 will also broadcast the action live with the leaders beginning at 7 a.m. CT.
Camping in Little Caney Creek the first two days, Card spent most of his time on a shallow point he called his “Hammer Hole” and leveraged a shad spawn for the majority of his fish. Today, that bite proved elusive and Card had to make position and presentation changes.
After catching bass on a jerkbait, swimbait and crankbait throughout the first two days, Card made a key adjustment and pulled out a 1/2-ounce white hair jig. Noting that this bait has served him well on Tennessee River reservoirs, Card said he felt the fish needed a different look and the pulsing hair skirt seemed to be triggering reluctant bass.
He also caught fish on an unnamed crankbait. That 10- to 14-foot diver definitely helped his cause, but not without significant grief.
“I lost a 6-pounder on that bait and then the next cast, I hooked a 2-pounder that shook as I was releasing it and stuck a hook in my (right index finger),” Card said.
Card and his marshal tried to remove the hook with the common technique of pushing down on the shank to rotate the barb angle and then using no-stretch braided line, tied to the bend, to quickly snap the hook free.
Two attempts failed, so Card had to push the hook through his skin far enough for fellow competitor Matt Herren to clip the point and barb. From there, the hook easily slid back out of his finger.
“I had two options: I could go to the emergency room or I could push it through,” Card recalled. “Thankfully, my finger was numb, and it really didn’t hurt as bad as it looked.”
Maintaining the second-place spot since Day 1, Cappo experienced a dip in productivity and turned in a limit of 19-4. Adding this weight to his previous limits of 28-15 and 25-13 sends him into Championship Sunday with 74 pounds.
Chris Zaldain of Fort Worth, is in third with 71-14. Rising from 12th place on Day 2, Zaldain added 29-3 — the day’s biggest bag — to his first two limits of 27-1 and 15-10.
Zaldain targeted windward points where bass were eating giant gizzard shad. He used an 8-inch Megabass Magdraft swimbait and a 10-inch Tater Hog glidebait designed to closely mimic this hefty forage.
Clifford Pirch of Payson, Arizons, is in the lead for Phoenix Boats Big Bass honors with his 9-13 largemouth caught on Day 2.
Seth Feider of New Market, Minnesota, leads the Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings with 434 points. Patrick Walters of Summerville, South Carolina, is in second with 430, followed by Drew Cook of Cairo, Georgia, with 387, Chris Johnston of Peterborough, Ontario, with 383 and Lee Livesay of Longview with 381.
Josh Stracner of Vandiver, Alabama, leads the Rookie of the Year standings with 333 points.